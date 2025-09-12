Pratik Gandhi's Gandhi Series Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF 2025, Tom Felton Joins Cast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPratik Gandhi's Gandhi Series Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF 2025, Tom Felton Joins Cast

Hansal Mehta’s “Gandhi” series starring Pratik Gandhi received a standing ovation at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the upcoming series “Gandhi” by Hansal Mehta received a standing ovation after its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), actor Pratik Gandhi said he feels overwhelmed by the response.

Pratik, who essays the role of Mahatma Gandhi, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images and clips from the premiere. He also shared a video, where the series got a standing ovation by the audiences.

Expressing his happiness, Pratik wrote in the caption section: “A very special day when #Gandhi premiered at #tiff50. Grateful and blessed to be here with the amazingly passionate team Gandhi, beautiful audience at TIFF and overwhelming response with a standing ovation, the joy in the air and that smile on all our faces.”

“Gandhi”, which also stars Bhamini Oza, Kabir Bedi and Tom Felton, depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season set between 1888 to 1915 was completed in August 2024.

Season one of the show follows Gandhi’s early life, starting in colonial India as a curious teenager, then as a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

On September 9, Pratik shared a picture with Hollywood star Tom Felton, who he tagged as “his first friend in England” and said that he cannot wait to have the English actor in India.

Felton, will be seen as Josiah Oldfield in the series, called Pratik his “brother in arms” as he wrote the caption: “To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial - the cast & crew that made this happen - what an honour it was to premiere ‘Gandhi’ at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend - @hansalmehta #gandhi”

Taking to the comment section, Pratik replied: “Cheers to my first friend in England, the innocent, emotional and funny @t22felton. Can’t wait to have you in India.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
