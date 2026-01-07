Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGreek God Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With His Washboard Abs

Greek God Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With His Washboard Abs

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan sets Instagram on fire with a BTS video flaunting his chiselled abs.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:43 AM (IST)

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan knows how to let his presence do the talking as he dropped a glimpse that subtly showcased his chiselled frame and washboard abs.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old star shared a BTS video from a photoshoot, where he showcased his perfect washboard abs.

He wrote as the caption: “Vibes on. Control off…”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

For an extra dose of fun, the actor added the tune of “Samne Ye Kaun Aya” from the 1972 film “Jawani Diwani” starring Randhir Kapoor, Jaya Bhaduri, Balraj Sahni, and Nirupa Roy.

The film is most remembered for its songs by R.D. Burman, including, "Jaane Jaan Doodta Phir Ruha", "Saamne Yeh Koun Aaya", "Nahi Nahi Abhi Nahi" and "Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani". The film was a musical hit and the ninth highest grossing film at the Indian Box Office.

On the work front, Hrithik is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April 2025, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshan Yash Raj Films Krrish 4 Hrithik Roshan Instagram Hrithik Roshan OTT Debut
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
World
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget