Gangai Amaran Faces Backlash After Scolding Fan During Media Interaction; Video Goes Viral

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and music composer Gangai Amaran, the younger brother of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, is facing heavy criticism online after a video of him scolding a fan during a media interaction surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place at an event commemorating lyricist Vaali’s death anniversary, and the clip has since gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from netizens.

Viral Clip Sparks Controversy

In the video circulating online, Gangai Amaran is seen speaking to reporters when a fan appears behind him. Turning around, the composer says, “Come on, you speak.” Believing it to be an invitation, the fan steps forward to address the press. However, Amaran immediately moves aside and scolds the man, asking, “Is this how you stand behind when someone is talking?”

Gangai Amaran must apologise to that person in front of the media for this shameful act🤬 https://t.co/iTwUzTR7Aa — Bigilu 🇪🇸TVK 🇪🇸 (@MichaelRay1304) November 2, 2025

The fan, visibly taken aback, quietly moves away while Amaran walks off. The short exchange, captured on camera, has since become the subject of heated debate across social media platforms.

Social Media Reactions: ‘He Should Apologise’

As the video spread, users on X (formerly Twitter) began voicing their disapproval of the composer’s conduct. One user remarked, “The way that guy handled the situation in a very humble way shows how mature that guy is.” Another questioned Amaran’s response, writing, “That person standing behind him disturbed him? How?”

Many demanded that the veteran apologise for his tone. A user commented, “I can’t imagine how embarrassing that would be for that guy. Gangai Amaran must apologise to him in front of the media for his act.”

Some drew comparisons to other celebrities accused of arrogance, with one user stating, “Another Ajith Kumar!! This is same arrogance toward common people…they have 0 respects over common man or their fans.”

Gangai Amaran’s Career and Silence on the Controversy

Gangai Amaran, who has had a prolific career in Tamil cinema as a director, lyricist, and music composer, is known for popular works such as Karakatakkaran, Kozhi Koovuthu, and The Greatest of All Time.

Despite the uproar, the composer has not released any public statement addressing the viral video or the growing backlash.