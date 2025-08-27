Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with six Hyundai officials, are facing legal heat after a fraud case was registered in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The complaint stems from allegations that a Hyundai Alcazar SUV purchased by a local resident developed major faults shortly after delivery.

Complaint Filed Over Defective Car

According to reports, Bharatpur resident Kirti Singh purchased a Hyundai Alcazar in 2022 for over ₹23 lakh. He alleged that the SUV began showing serious technical problems within a few months. Despite repeated follow-ups, Singh claimed the company failed to provide any resolution.

When the local police initially declined to lodge his complaint, Singh approached the court. Following judicial directions, an FIR was registered on August 25 at Mathura Gate police station. The case has been filed under sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to sections 312, 318, 316, 61 and 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hyundai Executives and Brand Ambassadors Named

In his petition before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Singh named Hyundai Motor India’s Managing Director Anso Kim, COO Tarun Garg, Malwa Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd. MD Nitin Sharma, and Director Priyanka Sharma.

Significantly, Singh also listed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who serve as Hyundai’s brand ambassadors, accusing them of misleading consumers. He argued that the actors promoted and endorsed a product that allegedly turned out to be defective.

So far, there has been no response from either Shah Rukh Khan’s or Deepika Padukone’s teams regarding the FIR.

