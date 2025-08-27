Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone In Hyundai Alcazar Fraud Case

FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone In Hyundai Alcazar Fraud Case

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone face an FIR in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, along with Hyundai officials, over a fraud case linked to a defective SUV.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with six Hyundai officials, are facing legal heat after a fraud case was registered in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The complaint stems from allegations that a Hyundai Alcazar SUV purchased by a local resident developed major faults shortly after delivery.

Complaint Filed Over Defective Car

According to reports, Bharatpur resident Kirti Singh purchased a Hyundai Alcazar in 2022 for over ₹23 lakh. He alleged that the SUV began showing serious technical problems within a few months. Despite repeated follow-ups, Singh claimed the company failed to provide any resolution.

When the local police initially declined to lodge his complaint, Singh approached the court. Following judicial directions, an FIR was registered on August 25 at Mathura Gate police station. The case has been filed under sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to sections 312, 318, 316, 61 and 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hyundai Executives and Brand Ambassadors Named

In his petition before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Singh named Hyundai Motor India’s Managing Director Anso Kim, COO Tarun Garg, Malwa Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd. MD Nitin Sharma, and Director Priyanka Sharma.

Significantly, Singh also listed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who serve as Hyundai’s brand ambassadors, accusing them of misleading consumers. He argued that the actors promoted and endorsed a product that allegedly turned out to be defective.

So far, there has been no response from either Shah Rukh Khan’s or Deepika Padukone’s teams regarding the FIR.

Upcoming Films of Shah Rukh and Deepika

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Originally planned with Sujoy Ghosh, the film is now directed by Siddharth Anand and features a star-studded cast including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, will next feature in AA22xA6, a pan-India sci-fi action film directed by Atlee, co-starring Allu Arjun.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shah Rukh Khan FIR Deepika Padukone FIR Hyundai Fraud Case Bharatpur Hyundai Alcazar
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Cities
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget