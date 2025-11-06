Farah Khan Reveals Why She’ll Never Act Again: ‘Now I Know Why People Have Affairs On Set!’

Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently reflected on her brief stint as an actor, revealing that she didn’t enjoy the experience at all. During her appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show, Two Much, the Om Shanti Om director looked back on her 2012 film Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, where she played the lead alongside Boman Irani.

Sharing how she landed the part, Farah said, “Actually, I don’t know why I did it. I think I was sitting faaltu (useless) and then Boman (Irani) called me, and Sanjay Bhansali came to my house and said, ‘I will be on set every day.’ And Boman, it was good to work with him.”

‘I Hated It,’ Says Farah Khan

Farah candidly admitted that acting wasn’t her cup of tea, saying, “I became one (actress), and I decided, this is never for me. I hated it. You just have to sit and wait.”

She then added a cheeky comment that left everyone laughing: “I told Boman, ‘Now I know why people must be having affairs on set, because it’s just out of boredom.’”

The episode, which also featured Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, and Ananya Panday, quickly went viral for its candid take on Bollywood relationships and on-set dynamics.

Bollywood Stars Debate Over ‘Hiding Affairs’

In another segment, the panel discussed whether older people are better at concealing affairs than younger ones. While Twinkle, Farah, and Ananya agreed, Kajol disagreed. Twinkle quipped, “Older people are much better, lots of practice.” Kajol countered, “I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs.”

Ananya pointed out that social media makes it harder to keep secrets, saying, “Everything comes out anyway.”

This lighthearted discussion followed an earlier viral episode where Twinkle, Kajol, and Karan Johar debated infidelity, with Twinkle remarking, “I mean raat gayi, baat gayi,” and Janhvi Kapoor asserting, “No, the deal is broken.”