Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Sparks Buzz With New Post Featuring Meghna Lakhani

Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol’s former husband, has once again caught the internet’s attention amid rumours of his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The businessman recently shared a candid photo with Meghna and a group of friends on his Instagram Stories, captioning it, “That’s how we roll. Friends forever,” along with the hashtag #Dubaifamily.

Bharat Takhtani shares photo with Meghna Lakhani

In the snapshot, Bharat is seen pulling a goofy expression, while Meghna stands behind him striking a pose.





The post quickly became a talking point online, especially after Bharat uploaded a cosy picture with Meghna a few days earlier. Introducing her in that post, he wrote, “Welcome to the family, it’s official.”

Bharat and Esha Deol's split

For the uninitiated, Bharat and Esha announced their separation earlier this year on February 7, marking the end of their 12-year marriage. The couple issued a joint statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout.”

Esha’s take on co-parenting

Speaking to The Quint in a recent interview, Esha Deol opened up about navigating parenthood after the separation, stressing the importance of putting their daughters’ wellbeing first.

"When kids are involved, it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids. Let's give them the best and that's when I think, when you decide to do that, when you are like that, the other person... he or she has to melt, if it's possible. And you change the roles. And you co-parent," she said.

The actress further highlighted that separated parents should always present themselves as a team for their children’s emotional security.

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she added.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters — Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.