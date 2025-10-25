Diljit Dosanjh Wows KBC 17 Audience, Amitabh Bachchan Calls Him ‘Punjab Da Puttar’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Team Dosanjh shared a video on Instagram capturing the moment he performed his popular track Main Hoon Punjab. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him warmly, introducing him as “Punjab da puttar” to the audience. In a heartfelt gesture, Diljit touched Amitabh’s feet, receiving a hug in return from the legendary actor.

Fans Shower Praise for Diljit’s Appearance

The video quickly went viral, with fans expressing excitement over the crossover. One fan wrote, “Respect the man who made Punjabi look premium on global screens,” while another commented, “@diljitdosanjh, you made us proud worldwide. We are becoming increasingly recognised as Punjabis. Keep rising and shining.” Diljit also shared on X (formerly Twitter) that his experience on the show was “for (Punjab) flood (folded hands emoji),” reflecting his pride in representing his home state.

Diljit’s Upcoming Projects and Global Tour

Beyond television appearances, Diljit has been busy with multiple projects. He recently teamed up with Sanya Malhotra for the music video Charmer and collaborated with Manushi Chhillar for Kufar, a track from his album Aura. Movie fans can look forward to seeing him alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2.

In addition to his on-screen work, Diljit is touring internationally with his AURA tour. After performing in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, he will headline concerts in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland. The tour will conclude on December 7 with a grand finale in Bangkok.