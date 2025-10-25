Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Wows KBC 17 Audience, Amitabh Bachchan Calls Him ‘Punjab Da Puttar’

Diljit Dosanjh Wows KBC 17 Audience, Amitabh Bachchan Calls Him ‘Punjab Da Puttar’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made a special appearance on KBC 17, performing Main Hoon Punjab and receiving a warm welcome from Amitabh Bachchan. Fans are thrilled.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Team Dosanjh shared a video on Instagram capturing the moment he performed his popular track Main Hoon Punjab. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him warmly, introducing him as “Punjab da puttar” to the audience. In a heartfelt gesture, Diljit touched Amitabh’s feet, receiving a hug in return from the legendary actor.

Fans Shower Praise for Diljit’s Appearance

The video quickly went viral, with fans expressing excitement over the crossover. One fan wrote, “Respect the man who made Punjabi look premium on global screens,” while another commented, “@diljitdosanjh, you made us proud worldwide. We are becoming increasingly recognised as Punjabis. Keep rising and shining.” Diljit also shared on X (formerly Twitter) that his experience on the show was “for (Punjab) flood (folded hands emoji),” reflecting his pride in representing his home state.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Diljit’s Upcoming Projects and Global Tour

Beyond television appearances, Diljit has been busy with multiple projects. He recently teamed up with Sanya Malhotra for the music video Charmer and collaborated with Manushi Chhillar for Kufar, a track from his album Aura. Movie fans can look forward to seeing him alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2.

In addition to his on-screen work, Diljit is touring internationally with his AURA tour. After performing in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, he will headline concerts in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland. The tour will conclude on December 7 with a grand finale in Bangkok.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Diljit Dosanjh Sanya Malhotra Manushi Chhillar Punjabi Singer Border 2 KBC 17
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
World
Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit Dies At 93; Royal Family To Observe Year-Long Mourning Period
Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit Dies At 93; Royal Family To Observe Year-Long Mourning Period
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget