Diljit Dosanjh Gets Emotional Remembering Chamkila Trailer Moment: 'Felt Like He Was Looking At'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Diljit Dosanjh’s Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for Amar Singh Chamkila has become a deeply emotional milestone for the singer-actor. In a new conversation with Netflix, the performer said the recognition feels less like a personal achievement and more like a salute to the late Punjabi musician he portrayed on screen.

Dosanjh, who played the controversial and iconic singer in Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 biopic, reflected on how immersing himself in Chamkila’s life has stayed with him long after filming.

“ Chamkila Gave Me the Chance to Live His Life,” Says Diljit

Speaking about the nomination, Dosanjh said he considers the honour a continuation of Chamkila’s legacy. “I’m here for Chamkila… whatever real moments he went through in his life, even if only for a few seconds, I felt them myself,” he said, adding that he remains grateful for having been entrusted with telling Chamkila’s story.

He also reflected on the struggles Chamkila faced during his lifetime. “Every artist has to face all kinds of difficulties in life… Chamkila was a hundred times better an artist than I am,” he said. Dosanjh added that even decades after his death, “he is still a hit.”

Actor Recalls Emotional Moment Watching Film Trailer

Diljit shared that he felt an overwhelming sense of connection to Chamkila during the trailer launch. He remembered watching a particular shot where his onscreen character smiles at the camera. “I felt like Chamkila himself was watching me and smiling,” he said, describing it as a moment when he “could actually feel Chamkila’s presence.”

The emotional recall has resonated strongly with fans, many of whom have praised Dosanjh’s sensitive and layered portrayal of the singer.

Film Traces Chamkila’s Meteoric Rise and Tragic End

Released on April 12 last year, Amar Singh Chamkila featured Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, alongside Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife and stage partner. The film explored the singer’s widespread popularity, the controversy surrounding his bold lyrics, and the circumstances that led to the couple’s assassination in 1988.

Dosanjh’s performance has since been widely regarded as one of the most authentic and moving portrayals of the late musician, earning him acclaim both in India and internationally — culminating in his Emmy nomination.