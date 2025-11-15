Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDharmendra’s Health Improving, Family Gears Up For Milestone 90th Birthday

Dharmendra's Health Improving, Family Gears Up For Milestone 90th Birthday

Dharmendra is recovering at home after his hospitalisation, with family hopeful of celebrating his 90th birthday. A viral ICU video had worried fans, but the Deols say he is stable and improving.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra is on the road to recovery after returning home from the hospital earlier this week. A recent Bollywood Hungama report suggests the actor’s health is steadily improving, bringing much-needed relief to the Deol household. With positive signs emerging, his family is hopeful about celebrating a double birthday next month.

Dharmendra's family planning to celebrate his 90th birthday

A source quoted by the portal shared, “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s.” Dharmendra turns 90 on December 8, while his daughter Esha Deol marked her birthday on November 2 but chose to postpone any celebrations until her father felt better.

Dharmendra's health

The 88-year-old star was admitted to the hospital after a sudden dip in his health and remained under medical care until his discharge on November 12. During his stay, rumours falsely claiming his death spread rapidly online, prompting Hema Malini and Esha to address the misinformation on November 11 and reassure fans about his recovery.

Following his early-morning discharge at 7:30 am on Tuesday, the Deol family issued a formal statement urging calm and requesting space. The note read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Dharmendra’s ICU video was leaked

A clip from the ICU also surfaced online recently, showing Dharmendra lying on a hospital bed with his family gathered closely around him. In the video, Sunny and Bobby Deol stand beside their father, while Sunny’s sons, Karan and Rajveer, and Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, are also seen at his side. The visibly emotional moment spread widely on social media, leaving fans deeply worried. The hospital employee responsible for recording and circulating the video was reportedly arrested for breaching the family’s privacy. 

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Dharmendra
