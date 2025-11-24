Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dharmendra Death LIVE Updates: Kapil Sharma Says 'Feels Like Losing Your Father For The Second Time'

Legendary actor Dharmendra, known as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” passed away at the age of 89 on November 24 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 04:35 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Dharmendra with Kapil Sharma
Background

Bollywood is bidding farewell to one of its most beloved icons. Veteran actor Dharmendra, the evergreen star whose charm, warmth and towering screen presence shaped nearly seven decades of Hindi cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The news comes after a tense morning outside his Mumbai residence, where an ambulance accompanied by tight security triggered widespread concern. This marks his second major health scare in less than a month.

Dharmendra, hailed as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring heroes, was recently being treated at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory complications. Though he had returned home, his health had remained fragile. Family members including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol had been by his side through his recent hospitalisation, while top stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had visited him earlier this week.

A host of industry colleagues, including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, were present to pay their respects to the star whose career shaped generations of Hindi film audiences. Dharmendra is survived by wives Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, and his six children — among them actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

About Dharmendra Deol

Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab’s Sahnewal village, Dharmendra rose from humble beginnings to become the embodiment of the Hindi film hero. His staggering filmography, stretching from the early 1960s to the 2020s, includes classics such as Bandini, Anupama, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, Satyakam, Seeta Aur Geeta and Mera Gaon Mera Desh. His effortless switch between action, romance and comedy made him one of the most versatile actors of his era. Beyond stardom, he was cherished for his humility, warmth and generosity — qualities that endeared him to colleagues and audiences alike.

As the industry grapples with the loss of a true legend, tributes have begun to pour in, with actors, filmmakers and fans remembering the man who redefined mainstream heroism for generations.

16:35 PM (IST)  •  24 Nov 2025

Dharmendra Death LIVE Updates: When Dharmendra Said He Would 'Jump Off Parliament Roof' & Triggered A Political Controversy

Dharmendra stepped into politics in 2004, drawing inspiration from the BJP’s Shining India campaign. His admiration for leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Shatrughan Sinha encouraged him to take the plunge. Contesting from Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency on a BJP ticket, he clinched a resounding win over Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi by nearly 60,000 votes.

During the campaign, the actor often infused his speeches with cinematic flair. His statement — "If the government doesn't listen to me, I will jump from the roof of Parliament!" — became a nationwide talking point. Enthusiastic crowds cheered the “He-Man” of Bollywood as he brought his Sholay-like bravado to political rallies.

Click here to read more.

16:20 PM (IST)  •  24 Nov 2025

Dharmendra Death LIVE Updates: Dharmendra’s First Pay Was Only ₹51, His Funny Story Of Spending It Is Pure Gold

Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaves behind not only a monumental body of work but also countless stories that reflect his humility, humour, and remarkable journey. One such cherished memory resurfaced from his appearance on Salman Khan’s game show 10 Ka Dum, where he spoke candidly about the earliest days of his career, including his first film paycheck and how he celebrated it.

Click here to read more.

 

