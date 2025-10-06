Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanashree Verma Slams Trolls After Nikki Tamboli’s Comment: 'You Will Never Break Me'

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma responded to hate comments with a powerful post after Nikki Tamboli’s jibe, sharing an emotional video with her mother.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Choreographer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma has fired back at her critics with a powerful message of self-belief and resilience. The Rise and Fall contestant recently became the target of online trolling after Nikki Tamboli’s controversial remark during Ashneer Grover’s show.

Tamboli, who appeared on the show to support her boyfriend Arbaz Patel, had said, “Gate ke bahar agar koi security guard hoga na woh bhi usko hate karta hoga.” The statement was perceived by fans as a jibe aimed at Dhanashree, prompting an emotional yet dignified response from the dancer.

‘You Will Never Break Me,’ Says Dhanashree

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, Dhanashree was seen embracing her mother while expressing gratitude for her constant support. Her caption read:
“Hate comments, trolls, people who love seeing my fall… you will never break me because with my mother by my side, I will always rise. When the whole world is against you, it doesn’t matter because the real ones always stand by you.”

The heartfelt post quickly went viral, with fans flooding her comment section with messages of love and encouragement.

Dhanashree’s Subtle Response to Samay Raina’s Post

Dhanashree’s post came shortly after she appeared to take a light-hearted dig at comedian Samay Raina, who had shared a screenshot tagging her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, with the caption: “Love you, my sugar daddy.”

Responding with humour, Dhanashree posted a picture of her pet dog, captioned, “Don’t worry guys meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai,” written from her pup’s perspective.

Opening Up About Her Marriage to Yuzvendra Chahal

On Rise and Fall, Dhanashree also spoke candidly about her relationship with Chahal, their whirlwind marriage, and eventual separation. “It was love and arranged both. It started off as an arranged marriage. Basically, he wanted to get married without dating, and I wasn’t even planning for anything like that,” she told actor Arjun Bijlani.

She further added, “Even though I saw him changing, I put my trust into him and the relationship. My problem is that I love giving too many chances to the people around me. But eventually, I got done with it. I tried to do everything I could from my side and give my hundred per cent. I’ll always be concerned for him; that much I can guarantee.”

Despite facing online hate, Dhanashree’s composed response proves she’s determined to rise above negativity, one graceful step at a time.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Nikki Tamboli Dhanashree Verma Samay Raina Dhanashree Rise And Fall Ashneer Grover Show
