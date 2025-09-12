Delhi HC Removes Mandhira Kapur From Sunjay Kapur Estate Case Record After Priya’s Objection

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi HC Removes Mandhira Kapur From Sunjay Kapur Estate Case Record After Priya’s Objection

The Delhi HC has allowed Priya Kapur’s request to remove Mandhira Kapur’s name from records in Sunjay Kapur’s estate case. Karisma Kapoor’s children allege will forgery.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
The Delhi High Court on Friday clarified a key procedural error in the ongoing inheritance battle involving the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The court ordered a rectification of its earlier order, which had mistakenly recorded the presence of lawyers representing Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay’s sister, despite her not being an official party to the suit.

Justice Jyoti Singh allowed the rectification request filed by Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s widow and one of the main defendants in the estate case filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, who are seeking their share in their father's substantial estate.

What Triggered the Rectification

The matter came to light after the High Court’s September 10 written order mentioned legal representation for Mandhira Kapur, even though no formal application had been filed by her to be impleaded in the case.

In response, Priya Kapur filed an application asserting that this inclusion was both incorrect and legally unsanctioned. Her plea strongly criticized the attempt, calling it a “deliberate and mischievous” effort to gain "back door entry" into the proceedings.

“That upon the careful perusal of the Case History... it is apparent and clear that Ms. Mandhira Kapur has not filed any application to be impleaded as a party... and therefore the said deliberate and mischievous attempt is to gain a back door entry,” the application stated.

It went on to claim that Mandhira had misled the court, saying, “This is neither permissible nor legally valid.” The plea also described her actions as an abuse of process, designed to create a false record within official court documents.

Legal Teams and Representations

Priya Kapur was represented by Senior Advocates Rajiv Nayar and Shyel Trehan, instructed by Bahuguna Law Associates, with a team comprising Meghna Mishra, Ankit Rajgarhia, Tarun Sharma, and Rohit Kumar.

Karisma Kapoor’s children were represented by Advocates Saurav Agarwal, Ravi Sharma, Shantanu Agarwal, and Madhulika Rai Sharma.

The estate dispute has emerged following Sunjay Kapur’s death, with a will dated March, just months before his passing, being produced by Priya. The will, now under legal scrutiny, is being contested by Samaira and Kiaan, who allege forgery and exclusion from their rightful inheritance.

Next Steps in Court

The High Court has already directed Priya Kapur to disclose a full inventory of Sunjay Kapur’s assets, both movable and immovable. The case, which has attracted public attention due to its high-profile nature, will continue in the coming weeks.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
