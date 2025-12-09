Deepika Padukone To Star With Vicky Kaushal In Mahavatar?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Vicky Kaushal's upcoming mythological epic Mahavatar is once again making headlines, this time for a possible casting coup. Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone has been approached to play the female lead opposite Kaushal, marking the first major on-screen collaboration between the two stars — a pairing already sending fans into a frenzy.

According to Mid-day, the makers have been searching for an actor who can bring emotional depth and strong screen presence to match the intensity of Kaushal’s Parashurama. A source told the publication, “The team has been looking for someone who can bring gravitas and emotional depth to the role written opposite Parashurama. Deepika fits that space perfectly. Conversations have begun, but they are still at an early stage. She is among the top names the studio has engaged with.”

Deepika’s Role in Mahavatar to Have Strong Narrative Weight

While Mahavatar centres on the journey of Parashurama, insiders claim the female lead has been crafted with a substantial graph. The report adds, “Amar Kaushik has been clear from the beginning that the character must have equal footing in the narrative.”

If everything falls into place, the film will feature a powerhouse pairing never seen before on screen.

Vicky Kaushal to Undergo Major Lifestyle Shift for the Film

The project appears to demand intense preparation from Vicky Kaushal, who is reportedly planning significant lifestyle changes before filming begins. As per Bollywood Hungama, the actor is considering giving up alcohol and non-vegetarian food entirely as part of his commitment.

A source said, “A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo (Vicky Kaushal and Amar Kaushik) have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience… They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year.”

The insider further stated, “While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It’s his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama.”

Mahavatar Release Timeline May Shift

The film was initially announced for a Christmas 2026 release, with Kaushal unveiling his first look last year. He wrote, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas – Christmas 2026!”

However, recent reports suggest the timeline may be revised. Kaushal has reportedly allocated almost 200 days to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is filming until late 2025 and is scheduled for a March 2026 release. This extended schedule may push Mahavatar’s production and release further.

Kaushal and Kapoor are currently shooting for Love & War, which marks their first collaboration since Sanju.