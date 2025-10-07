Deepika Padukone’s Hijab Look And Ranveer Singh’s Bearded Avatar Go Viral In New Ad

Bollywood’s dynamic duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back on screen together, this time in a mesmerizing new campaign for Visit Abu Dhabi. The couple, who recently became parents, shared the beautifully shot ad film through a joint Instagram post captioned “Mera sukoon.” This project not only marks their first on-screen reunion since Singham Again but also their first professional collaboration after embracing parenthood.

A Cinematic Journey Through Culture and Connection

The advertisement captures Deepika and Ranveer exploring the rich cultural tapestry of Abu Dhabi while reflecting on themes of love, life, and self-discovery. Opening inside a museum, Ranveer admires an ancient artefact, saying, “90 AD — can you imagine this level of detailing in 90 AD? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be if they made a statue of me!" To this, Deepika playfully responds, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum."

Their natural banter and chemistry shine throughout the video, bringing an effortless authenticity to the campaign.

Finding Peace Amid the Sands of Abu Dhabi

As the narrative unfolds, the couple is seen walking through serene landscapes, historic architecture, and tranquil desert settings, all while exchanging deeply introspective thoughts. Ranveer asks, “Do you ever wonder what we would be like if we grew up somewhere else?" Deepika responds, “Interesting. There are some places that ask us questions we don’t ask ourselves."

Later in the film, Ranveer muses, “There are some places that just let us listen. Let me show you..." and Deepika adds, “It’s amazing how silence can feel like someone is speaking back." The ad closes poetically with Ranveer saying, “It’s just Abu Dhabi. It’s like a pause button," followed by Deepika’s heartfelt reflection, “We travel to see the world, but sometimes we end up seeing ourselves."

Fans Applaud Deepika’s Grace and the Couple’s Charm

The ad has received glowing reactions online. One fan commented, “She looks amazing with hijab." Another admirer wrote, “This gorgeous hijab gave a glamorous look to Deepika." A third fan added, “Their respect for Arab cultures and her wearing the hijab increases my love for her."

The campaign is being lauded for its blend of cinematic storytelling and cultural elegance, following in the footsteps of other high-profile tourism collaborations such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Visit Dubai campaign.