Daisy Shah Slams Political Campaign After Fire Breaks Out Due To Firecrackers In Mumbai

Actor Daisy Shah has publicly criticised a political party after an alleged firecracker-related incident during an election campaign led to a fire inside a residential apartment in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared multiple videos detailing the incident and expressing her anger over what she described as a lack of civic responsibility.

The incident reportedly occurred during an election campaign in Bandra East, where campaigners were allegedly bursting firecrackers on the street.

“This Is the Result of Bursting Firecrackers on the Street”

In one of the videos, Daisy is seen standing outside an apartment building while showing visuals of a flat that had caught fire. She claimed that the blaze was caused by firecrackers burst by campaign workers during election promotions.

Reacting to the situation, Daisy said in the clip, "This is the result of bursting firecrackers on the street. People don't understand, and this is because of stupid government people." She further alleged that crackers were being burst before campaigners entered residential buildings. Daisy also mentioned that her own house was located next to the apartment that caught fire.

Daisy Questions Civic Sense as Campaigners Allegedly Flee

Visibly upset, the actor questioned the lack of accountability and awareness shown by those involved. She said, "Where is the civic sense of the people? Really!" Describing the scene, Daisy added, "These people came here launching rockets just because there is an election happening in Bandra East, and this is what they have done...Those people have run away. There were 200 people."

She was also heard asking bystanders whether the fire brigade had been informed, highlighting concerns over safety and emergency response.

Along with the video, Daisy shared a strongly worded caption on Instagram, writing, "I have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections, please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thankfully, our building committee refused their entry to go door to door."

She further added, "Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it. This is what happens when people lack civic sense. It ain’t a natural calamity, it’s caused by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … IT'S HIGH TIME."

Why Daisy Named a Political Party

In another video shared later, Daisy explained that the campaigners were bursting crackers before entering every building. She said that her building authorities refused them permission for door-to-door campaigning, after which she pointed out the neighbouring house that caught fire.

Clarifying why she mentioned a specific political party, Daisy said, “I did that so that there is accountability and responsibility. "If you have done all these for campaigns, there was a mishap from your end, by the people hired by you. So step into it, see what has happened and come to a conclusion because that poor guy has lost his house."

She further stated, "I've got nothing to do with politics, I'll have nothing to do with it in the future ever, I've never had anything to do with them in my past...I'm all heart for the people who wish good for their country, and that is me." She captioned the post, "What is WRONG is WRONG… Period!"

About Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah began her career as an assistant choreographer to Ganesh Acharya before making her acting debut in the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra. She gained wider recognition with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho in 2014. Her recent projects include the 2023 film Mystery of the Tattoo and the 2024 web series Red Room.