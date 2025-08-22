Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has shared a heart-wrenching Instagram post, reflecting on her journey of motherhood marked by both joy and profound loss. The actor revisited the painful memory of losing her son Shamsher, even as she celebrated the lives of her other children.

A Mother’s Heartbreak

Alongside a poignant photo with her son Arthur at Shamsher’s gravesite, Celina wrote, “I wished I could save him… but I couldn’t.” She recalled the devastating moment of discovering that Shamsher, who was Arthur’s twin, had been diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) during her second twin pregnancy.

The tragic news came shortly after the loss of her father, compounding her grief. Despite consulting top medical experts in Dubai, London, and India, the condition was deemed incurable. “The most difficult part... was not being able to do anything while I was pregnant,” she confessed.

Living With Pain and Prayer

Celina revealed how powerless she felt during the pregnancy, enduring it in “pain & prayer, hoping for a miracle.” She added, “I wished there were medicines I could take… but there was nothing.”

Even in grief, her words resonated with gratitude. “God did not leave us empty-handed. I often think what life would have been had Shamsher survived. Seeing the older twins’ camaraderie, I feel Arthur misses that deeply.”

She shared that her other children continue to support Arthur, filling the void left by Shamsher.

Strength Through Struggle

Reflecting on the larger impact, Celina emphasised, “Congenital challenges change families forever, but they also reveal unimaginable strength.”

Her candid post has struck a chord with fans, who praised her courage in speaking about such a deeply personal chapter of her life.