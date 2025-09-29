Bollywood to Mollywood: Stars Celebrate Team India’s Epic Asia Cup Victory Over Pakistan

India’s thrilling five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final has sparked jubilant reactions from celebrities across film industries, from Bollywood to Mollywood. The final, held in Dubai, saw India dominate yet again, securing their ninth consecutive T20 win over Pakistan.

From veteran actors to Gen-Z stars, social media lit up with tributes, cheers, and patriotic chants as actors showered praise on the Men in Blue.

Mammootty, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Lead The Cheers

Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Team India didn't just win the Asia Cup, they owned it. Champions without a single defeat. Absolutely magnificent! 💙🏆”

Anil Kapoor echoed the sentiment with a simple, powerful post: "India Zindabad."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a spirited Instagram video where he thumped his chest and shouted, “Bharat Mata ki jai! Kya baat hai! What a game! Oh my God. Jeetenge bhai jeetenge. Bharat Mata ki jay! Vande Mataram.”

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In his caption, he added: “Khush ho gaya dil. Kya bolun main? Superb. Proud of my country, proud of this cricket team.”

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta Add To Celebrations

Preity Zinta lauded India’s top performers in a tweet: “Wow !!! What a game. CONGRATULATIONS to Team India for winning the Asia Cup! Thank you, Tilak, Shivam & Kuldeep, for this thrilling victory. Ting!”

Wow !!! What a game. CONGRATULATIONS to Team India 🇮🇳 for winning the Asia Cup ! Thank you Tilak, Shivam & Kuldeep for this thrilling victory ❤️ Ting ! #indvspak2025 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 28, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who were promoting their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, shared a celebratory moment on Instagram. Janhvi screamed, “Bharat Mata ki jai,” as Varun teased her about a previous patriotic outburst. She captioned the clip, “Before you’ll edit the vid and post out of context, but we won!!!!!!!! Sanskari style celebration!!!!! #IndiaWon”

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Amitabh’s Witty Jibe, Ranveer & Vijay Applaud Tilak Verma

Legend Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t resist poking fun at Shoaib Akhtar, who mistakenly referred to Abhishek Bachchan instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Bachchan wrote,

"Jeet gaye !! Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan'... bina batting bowling fielding kiye, ladkhada diya dushman ko! Bolti bandh! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga!"

T 5516(i) - जीत गये !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 .. well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. उधर ज़बान लड़खड़ाई, और इधर, बिना batting bowling fielding किए, लड़खड़ा दिया दुश्मन को !!

बोलती बंद !!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

जय हिन्द ! जय भारत ! जय माँ दुर्गा !!!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2025

Ranveer Singh shared a screenshot of his group chat, predicting Tilak Verma's heroics: “It’s Tilak’s moment, let’s go!!!”

Vijay Deverakonda praised the young cricketer saying, "Indiaaaaaaaaa. Our Boy killed it."

Vivek Oberoi, Raghav Juyal Join In With Heartfelt Posts

Vivek Oberoi posted:"Saamne koi bhi ho, Bhaarat Tilak lagaakar hi ghar bhejega. Huge shoutout to @imkuldeep18 for the 4 wickets… and @tilakV9, what a 50! Proud to be #AsiaCup #Champions!”

Raghav Juyal, who was present at the stadium in Dubai, told ANI, “Main apne bacchon ko bataunga ki main ye legendary match dekhne aaya tha.”

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | India defeats Pakistan in #AsiaCupFinal | Indian actor and dancer Raghav Juyal says, "... I will tell my kids one day that I came to watch the legendary India-Pakistan match..." pic.twitter.com/XXCmU6yBFx — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

As the country continues to celebrate this unforgettable cricketing moment, it's clear that the entertainment industry is just as invested in India’s sporting triumphs.