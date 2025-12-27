Bombay High Court Orders Removal Of AI-Morphed Content Featuring Shilpa Shetty

The Bombay High Court has issued a strong directive ordering the immediate removal of artificial intelligence-generated morphed images and videos of actor Shilpa Shetty from the internet. The court described the content as deeply objectionable and a serious infringement of the actor’s fundamental rights, particularly her right to privacy.

The order was passed while hearing a plea filed by Shetty, who approached the court seeking protection against the unauthorised use of her identity in manipulated digital material circulating across various online platforms.

Court Flags Serious Violation of Privacy and Consent

Justice Advait Sethna, who presided over the case, personally reviewed the AI-generated images and videos hosted on multiple websites and social media platforms. The court observed that the material was objectionable on the face of it and noted that such portrayals were unacceptable.

In its order, the court remarked that the content was “prima facie extremely disturbing" and emphasised that “no personality, much less a person and or a woman can be portrayed in a fashion which affects her fundamental right to privacy and that too, without her knowledge and or consent".

Highlighting the potential damage to Shilpa Shetty’s reputation and dignity, the High Court stated that the depictions were inappropriate and capable of causing irreparable harm. In the “interest of justice", the court directed all defendants involved to delete the specified URLs and remove the content from their respective platforms with immediate effect.

Shetty Alleges AI Misuse of Her Identity

In her petition, Shetty alleged that advanced AI tools were used to replicate her voice, facial expressions, and mannerisms, resulting in morphed images, videos, books, and even merchandise being created and circulated without her approval. She sought a permanent injunction restraining websites and individuals from using her name, image, likeness, or voice without consent.

The plea also requested the court to ensure safeguards against the misuse of emerging technologies that threaten personal dignity and privacy, especially in cases involving public figures.

Order Comes Amid Separate Legal Scrutiny

The High Court’s ruling comes at a time when Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, are facing a separate legal probe. Earlier this year, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case against the couple in connection with an alleged ₹60.4 crore fraud involving a Mumbai-based businessman.

The complainant, Deepak Kothari, has alleged that he was cheated through a loan-cum-investment deal associated with Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a company previously linked to Shetty and Kundra. According to the complaint, investments made between 2015 and 2023 for business expansion were allegedly diverted for personal use. The EOW is currently investigating the claims.

Responding to the allegations, Kundra had earlier stated on X, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues raised are being given a criminal angle without any legal basis." He further added, “A petition to quash the case has already been filed in the High Court and is pending. We have fully cooperated with the investigation and are confident that justice will be served. We have complete faith in law enforcement and the Indian judiciary. We respectfully ask the media to show restraint as the matter is still in court."

On the work front, Shetty was last seen in the 2023 Hindi film Sukhee. She is set to return to the big screen in 2026 with the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil.