The upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss 19', hosted by Salman Khan, could feature one of the most surprising guest appearances in the show’s history. Reports suggest that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is in discussions to join the reality series as a wildcard contestant.

According to buzz from the WWE league server on Discord, the legendary wrestler might make a special entry into the Bigg Boss house in November. If finalized, he would reportedly stay for around 7–10 days. While no official confirmation has been made yet, sources indicate that talks are actively ongoing.

The Undertaker Could Become Highest-Paid Contestant

Though this won’t be the first time a WWE superstar graced the Indian reality series, The Great Khali appeared in Bigg Boss 4. The Undertaker’s involvement could set a new benchmark. During his stint, Khali was paid nearly ₹50 lakh per week, making him one of the highest-paid contestants in the show’s history.

Given The Undertaker’s international stature and immense fan following, he is expected to receive an even higher fee if he steps into the house. Despite retiring from professional wrestling in 2020, the iconic figure continues to dominate conversations in the global wrestling community.

What We Know About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to premiere on August 24 with an initial lineup of 15 contestants. The season will later include three wildcard entries, bringing the total to 18 housemates. This year, the show will revolve around the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

Episodes will stream on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., followed by telecasts on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. Rumoured contestants for the upcoming season include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Siwet Tomar, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. However, the channel has yet to release an official list.

If The Undertaker’s entry is confirmed, it would undoubtedly mark one of the most talked-about moments in Bigg Boss history, blending the worlds of reality television and professional wrestling in a way that has never been seen before.