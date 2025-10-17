Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reveals He Faced Fraud And Cheating While Building His Career

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reveals He Faced Fraud And Cheating While Building His Career

Gaurav Khanna shares his life philosophy, struggles, and views on patience during a heartfelt chat with Mridul Tiwari inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
During a heartfelt conversation with Mridul Tiwari inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, actor Gaurav Khanna opened up about his personal journey, life principles, and the value of patience that has guided him through challenges. Known for his composed demeanour, Gaurav revealed the core belief that keeps him grounded.

He shared, “My motto in life is that someone should tell my parents or my partner that I’m doing a good job. Because if someone tells them I’m doing bad work — even if I’m earning money — what’s the point?"

Reflecting on his early days in Mumbai, Gaurav recalled the obstacles he faced while building his career from scratch. “I built everything here from scratch. I’ve been a victim of a lot of fraud and cheating with money, but I stood my ground and made a life here. It’s an expensive city, but it teaches you resilience,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between life outside and the chaos inside the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav added, “Ladai-jhagda, neecha dikhana, cheekhna-chillana — yeh sab kya hai? We’re all strugglers. Whether someone is new, has done some work, or has done a lot — everyone is fighting their own battles.”

‘Patience Is Waiting for the Right Moment’

The actor also reflected on how his calm attitude has been a defining part of his identity. “I always said that you just wait for the right moment — that’s what patience truly means,” Gaurav noted, sharing that people on his previous show often praised his composure.

His words resonated deeply with fans, many of whom have been applauding his maturity amid the tense environment of Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav Khanna’s Journey So Far in Bigg Boss 19

Since his entry, the former Anupamaa actor has drawn attention for his restrained approach to the game. Initially, he faced criticism for being too passive, with host Salman Khan remarking during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, “Gaurav, aap front foot par khelne se ghabra rahe hain. Pure hafte kariban 20 minute nazar aaye hain aap, palak jhapke aur aap chale gaye.”

In recent weeks, Gaurav has become more assertive, engaging in small disagreements with contestants like Neelam Giri and Amaal Mallik, showing a more outspoken side while still maintaining his signature patience.

As the season unfolds, fans are eager to see whether Gaurav’s balanced and introspective approach will help him go the distance in the Bigg Boss 19 race.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Gaurav Khanna Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 News Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar
