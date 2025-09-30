'Zen Wale Ladke': Badshah Flaunts His ₹12 Cr Rolls-Royce Cullinan II

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian rapper and music sensation Badshah has just expanded his high-end automobile collection with a stunning new addition, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, one of the most luxurious SUVs on the planet. With an estimated on-road price of ₹12.45 crore in Mumbai, the vehicle cements Badshah’s place among India’s elite car collectors.

Sharing his excitement in an Instagram Reel, the rapper peeled off the protective film from the car’s customised nameplate, captioning it: “Zen wale ladke (Boys with Zen)”, a nostalgic nod to his very first car, the Maruti Suzuki Zen.

Inside the Cullinan Series II: A Beast of Luxury and Performance

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan II is not just a status symbol; it's a feat of engineering. The SUV is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that generates 563 bhp and a massive 850 Nm of torque. True to its namesake—the largest diamond ever found—it features an illuminated grille, vertical LED headlamps, a reimagined dashboard with a glass panel, and a signature Spirit of Ecstasy clock cabinet.

With this purchase, Badshah joins a select group of celebrities who own a Rolls-Royce, including Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn, and Bhushan Kumar.

A Garage Full of Stars: Badshah’s Car Collection

This isn’t Badshah’s first brush with Rolls-Royce. The rapper previously owned a Rolls-Royce Wraith and is known for his eclectic taste in premium automobiles. His impressive lineup includes:

Lamborghini Urus

Porsche Cayman

Audi Q8

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

BMW 640d

Mercedes-Benz S-Class and GLS 350d

Each car reflects Badshah’s flair for style, performance, and exclusivity.

Music, Tours, and Health: A Busy Year for the Rapper

Apart from his automotive upgrade, Badshah recently wrapped up a successful North America tour, with revenues crossing $6 million, while production expenses exceeded $2 million.

On a personal note, he also revealed a recent health scare, a corneal abrasion in his left eye, sharing photos with an eye patch post-performance on Instagram.

Known off-stage as Aditya Prateek Singh, Badshah has become a powerhouse in Indian music, delivering hits like “Saturday Saturday”, “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, “Garmi”, and “Proper Patola”. Beyond Bollywood, his international collaborations include “Voodoo” with J Balvin, Tainy, and Lil Baby.

From riding a Zen to rolling in a Cullinan, Badshah’s journey is a testament to his success, both behind the mic and behind the wheel.