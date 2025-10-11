Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Babil Khan Returns To Instagram After 6 Months: 'My Demons Left Me With Deep Cuts'

Babil Khan Returns To Instagram After 6 Months: 'My Demons Left Me With Deep Cuts'

Actor Babil Khan has made a return to Instagram after almost 6 months of his absence from the social media platform. On Saturday, the actor shared 2 pictures from his latest photoshoot.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a brick red coloured sweater as the winter season makes quite in-roads with monsoon withdrawal.

In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a brick red coloured sweater as the winter season makes quite in-roads with monsoon withdrawal.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the demons that he battled in the past 6 months.

He wrote, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, This glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal, My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression, the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, “you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression, wait (sic)”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Actor Vijay Varma took to the comments section, and wrote, “Babil we got your back”.

In May, Babil had deleted his Instagram profile as the web search of the actor’s Instagram profile didn’t yield any result, and showed the webpage wired to Instagram account as non-existent.

Babil, who is the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, had earlier shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appeared visibly upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry.

In the video, Babil mentioned several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

In the video, the actor was heard saying, “What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f******. Bollywood is so, so rude”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Babil Khan
Read more
