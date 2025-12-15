At 83, Amitabh Bachchan’s 15-Hour Workday On KBC Leaves Sharib Hashmi In Awe

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to redefine professionalism and commitment, proving once again that age is no barrier to discipline and passion. The legendary actor, who has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades, remains unwavering in his work ethic. Actor Sharib Hashmi, who recently appeared on KBC 17, has now shared insights into Bachchan’s gruelling shooting schedule, leaving fans impressed by the megastar’s stamina.

Sharib Hashmi’s KBC Experience with Amitabh Bachchan

Sharib Hashmi appeared on the ‘KBC Play Along’ celebrity episode alongside The Family Man co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. The trio took the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan and impressed viewers with their gameplay and camaraderie.

Recalling his experience of sharing the stage with the cinema icon, Sharib spoke candidly about the surreal feeling of meeting Bachchan. In an interview with Digital Commentary, he said, “It felt like I was in a dream and it’s going on and on. It was amazing, I will have that experience in my memories all my life. When he asked me about my journey, I was like ‘Oh my God’. One thing was he was asking or talking to me, that itself was hard to digest for me.”

Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Gruelling 15-Hour Shooting Schedule

Sharib also revealed details about Bachchan’s demanding work routine on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. According to the actor, the veteran star begins his day at 9 am and continues shooting until midnight, completing three full episodes in a single day.

Speaking about filming the final episode of the day, Sharib said, “His energy is on another level, salute. At this age, he does three episodes in a single day. He reaches the set at 9 am in the morning and shoots till night. Our episode was shot till 12 am at night, ours was the last one. In that also, his energy was still intact, we felt like napping for a second. One doesn’t become a superhero of an era just like that.”

A Winning Episode and Lasting Impression

Despite the long shooting hours, the celebrity guests remained energised and focused. Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharib Hashmi played confidently and ended the episode by winning Rs 7,50,000 (seven lakh fifty thousand rupees).

For Sharib, however, the monetary win was secondary to the experience of working closely with Amitabh Bachchan. His account once again highlights why the megastar continues to command respect across generations—not just for his legacy, but for his unmatched dedication even after decades in the industry.