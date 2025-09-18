Aryan Khan Turns Photographer As SRK Bonds With Media, Internet Calls It ‘Priceless’; WATCH

Bollywood witnessed a star-studded evening on Wednesday as the industry came together to celebrate the much-anticipated debut of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. His Netflix show, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, is set to premiere soon, and the screening event in Mumbai saw the biggest names in Bollywood showing their support for Aryan’s first major step into the entertainment world.

Family Support Shines Bright

At the screening, Aryan’s mother Gauri Khan and siblings Suhana and AbRam posed proudly with him, marking this milestone moment for the family. Despite sporting a sling on his arm, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t miss the occasion and warmly thanked the paparazzi for cheering on his son’s big debut.

SRK's Viral Moment with the Paparazzi

In a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral, Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with the paparazzi, while Aryan turned photographer, capturing the scene from multiple angles. For many, this marked a turning point in SRK’s equation with the media.

Moving Past Old Differences

Back in 2021, during Aryan Khan’s drug case, reports suggested Shah Rukh was deeply hurt by the aggressive media coverage surrounding his family. He often avoided being photographed and stayed away from public glare. However, at Aryan’s premiere, it seemed the superstar had chosen to leave that chapter behind and embrace the moment with positivity.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer chasing big dreams in Bollywood. With the support of his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), quick-witted manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his family—uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli)—Aasmaan navigates the highs and lows of the industry.

Starry Cameos and Release Date

Adding to the excitement, the show features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, and Aamir Khan. The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is set to stream on Netflix from September 18, 2025.