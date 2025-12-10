Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aryan Khan Celebrates IMDb No.1 Victory As ‘The Ba*ds Of Bollywood’ Becomes 2025’s Most Popular Indian Series

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood debutant director Aryan Khan, also known for being megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, is currently riding high on the humongous success of his debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The show that was released on Netflix in 2025 has successfully claimed the number one position on IMDb’s annual ranking of the most popular Indian series of 2025, adding yet another milestone to his achievements.

Talking about meeting with sick sky-high success at the first attempt in Bollywood, Aryan Khan shared, "Seeing The Ba***ds of Bollywood as the most popular web series on IMDb feels exactly like what we wanted to do: shake the room and own the conversation, to make something that defines an entire genre in the modern era, a pop cultural phenomenon."

He added, “I wanted this show to be a celebration of the madness, the magic, the mischief, and the raw ambition that fuels this industry. No soft edges, no pretending – we told the story the way it deserved to be told, and audiences across the world showed up for it in a massive way.” The first-time director also stated, “The memes, the fan edits, the arguments, the obsession – that’s a show becoming part of culture, not just a weekend watch.”

Further expressing gratitude, Khan said, “I am grateful to everyone who clicked play, stayed with it, and made it explode the way it has. The joy this has brought the audience is why I do what I do – bringing stories that are straight from the heart. And this is just the beginning.”

For the uninitiated, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which was released in September this year, became one of the most loved OTT shows in 2025 because of its gripping story. The show gave a glimpse of the chaos and drama that goes on behind the world of Bollywood and won over viewers instantly.

Talking about its storyline, The Ba**ds of Bollywood followed the journey of Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider navigating the ruthless maze of glamour and power struggles in Bollywood. Blending the sharp satire with gripping drama, the show peeled back the curtain on the lesser-known truths of the film industry.

Aryan Khan successfully managed to rope in surprising cameos by icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and many more, adding an extra dose of star appeal to the series. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan, with his mother, Gauri Khan, producing under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The series, along with Lakshya, also featured Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Red Chillies Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Son Aryan Khan Aryan Khan Debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood IMDb 2025 Netflix India 2025
