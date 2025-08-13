Armaan Malik, Wives Payal, Kritika Summoned By Patiala Court In Religious Sentiment Case

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik, along with his wives Payal and Kritika Malik, is facing fresh legal trouble after a Patiala district court issued summons in two separate matters. As per Live Hindustan, all three have been directed to appear before the court on September 2.

Accusations of multiple marriages and offending religious beliefs

The legal action stems from a petition filed by Davinder Rajput, who claims Armaan Malik has been married not just twice but four times, allegedly violating the Hindu Marriage Act, which permits only one spouse at a time for Hindus.

The same petition also accuses Armaan and Payal Malik of hurting religious sentiments. It points to a video shared on Instagram in which Payal dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali, sparking outrage online. The petitioner alleges that the act was insulting to religious faith and punishable under Indian law.

Armaan and Payal Malik's apology

Amid the backlash, Armaan and Payal publicly apologised. On July 22, the couple visited the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala to offer prayers and seek forgiveness. The following day, they were seen at another Kali temple in Kharar, Mohali, where Payal reportedly undertook a week-long religious penance involving temple cleaning and rituals.

Later, the pair travelled to Haridwar to meet Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara to ask for forgiveness. During this period, Payal’s health worsened, and she was admitted to a hospital in Mohali.

Armaan Malik and his family's rise to fame

Born Sandeep in Hisar, Haryana, Armaan Malik worked at a private bank before moving to Delhi and venturing into content creation. His nationwide popularity skyrocketed after joining Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered on June 21, 2024, alongside both his wives. Since then, the trio has remained in the spotlight for their unconventional lifestyle and highly public online presence.