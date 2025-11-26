Archana Puran Singh Recalls Last Dance With Dharmendra: ‘There Will Be No Other Like Dharamji’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArchana Puran Singh Recalls Last Dance With Dharmendra: ‘There Will Be No Other Like Dharamji’

Archana Puran Singh pens an emotional note remembering Dharmendra, recalling their final meeting on The Kapil Sharma Show and expressing her lifelong admiration for the legendary actor.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Archana Puran Singh said, 'There will be no other like Dharamji' as she remembered the Bollywood legend.

She remembered her last meeting with the 'He-Man' of Bollywood on "The Kapil Sharma Show", where the two even danced during the episode.

Sharing the fond memory with her Instagram family, Archana wrote on her IG, "Words are not enough (Broken Heart emoji) There will be no other like Dharamji. That evening, when we danced for a few minutes on the Kapil show, I felt the Universe had granted me one of life's biggest highlights and blessings. Little did I know it would be the last time I would meet Dharamji (sic)."

Her post also included some glimpses from their time together on the chat show.

Archana further revealed that she has been watching Dharmendra's song on loop, feeling his presence.

"In the last few days, I have watched his songs on a loop, just to feel he's still here. His kindness shone from his eyes, his graciousness from every word he uttered. His smile as shy as a young boy's, only he could make a person feel hugged with just a handshake," she said.

Admitting she has been a huge Dharmendra fan ever since her younger days, Archana penned, "Dharamji, the younger me would never have even imagined getting the chance to ever see you, let alone get the chance to perform with you, talk to you and express just how much I have always been a fan of you as an actor and even more, as an almost child like, beautiful human being."

Giving her sincere condolences to the Deol family, she added, "I pray your loving family finds solace in knowing that you rest in eternal peace in the arms of the Almighty. You have left millions heartbroken, but the world richer for having been with us for so many decades. Love you forever, Dharamji (Broken Heart and red heart emojis)."

Archana even included the track "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar" by Mohammad Rafi in the backdrop.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Archana Puran Singh Dharmendra Death Dharmendra Tribute Archana Instagram Post Dharamji Tribute
