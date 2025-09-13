Anushka Sharma And Priyanka Chopra Argued Over THIS Actor's On-Set Behaviour

An unexpected behind-the-scenes story has surfaced from the sets of 'Dil Dhadakne Do', involving Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and actor Darshan Kumaar. In a candid interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kumaar revealed that the two leading actresses once had a disagreement over their contrasting experiences of working with him.

Anushka vs Priyanka: A Clash of Opinions

During the shoot of Dil Dhadakne Do, Anushka and Priyanka got into a heated discussion about Darshan Kumaar’s behavior. Both actresses had previously worked with him, Priyanka in Mary Kom and Anushka in NH10, but their opinions couldn’t have been more different.

“Priyanka said that Darshan is sweet, hardworking and a good actor,” Darshan shared. “Anushka said, ‘Kahan? (Where). I haven’t seen a more rude person than him.’ They argued over me,” he added.

The Method Behind the Misunderstanding

Darshan explained that the misunderstanding stemmed from his dedication to staying in character. While filming NH10, he was immersed in his role as Satbir, which led to limited interaction with Anushka.

“With both of them, I was in my character at that time. I never greeted Anushka. I introduced myself to her after the climax,” he said. Darshan also recalled Anushka joking about hitting him in the climax, saying, “She told someone jokingly, ‘Climax mein ise ache se rod maarungi.’”

However, the air was cleared later during promotions. “Her mind was changed and she thought I am very sweet. I told her that I was in my character at that time,” Darshan clarified.

Darshan Kumaar: From TV to The Kashmir Files

Born on March 20, 1995, in New Delhi, Darshan Kumaar began his acting journey with television shows like Chotti Bahu and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, where he portrayed Shukracharya.

His film debut opposite Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom (2014) earned him critical praise, and he followed it up with gritty performances in NH10 and The Kashmir Files. He also gained popularity in the web series The Family Man, portraying Major Sameer. His upcoming projects include The Family Man Season 3 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files.