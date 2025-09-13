Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnushka Sharma And Priyanka Chopra Argued Over THIS Actor's On-Set Behaviour

Anushka Sharma And Priyanka Chopra Argued Over THIS Actor's On-Set Behaviour

Darshan Kumaar reveals that Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra had an argument over his behavior on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do. Find out what caused the rift.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 08:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An unexpected behind-the-scenes story has surfaced from the sets of 'Dil Dhadakne Do', involving Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and actor Darshan Kumaar. In a candid interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kumaar revealed that the two leading actresses once had a disagreement over their contrasting experiences of working with him.

Anushka vs Priyanka: A Clash of Opinions

During the shoot of Dil Dhadakne Do, Anushka and Priyanka got into a heated discussion about Darshan Kumaar’s behavior. Both actresses had previously worked with him, Priyanka in Mary Kom and Anushka in NH10, but their opinions couldn’t have been more different.

“Priyanka said that Darshan is sweet, hardworking and a good actor,” Darshan shared. “Anushka said, ‘Kahan? (Where). I haven’t seen a more rude person than him.’ They argued over me,” he added.

The Method Behind the Misunderstanding

Darshan explained that the misunderstanding stemmed from his dedication to staying in character. While filming NH10, he was immersed in his role as Satbir, which led to limited interaction with Anushka.

“With both of them, I was in my character at that time. I never greeted Anushka. I introduced myself to her after the climax,” he said. Darshan also recalled Anushka joking about hitting him in the climax, saying, “She told someone jokingly, ‘Climax mein ise ache se rod maarungi.’”

However, the air was cleared later during promotions. “Her mind was changed and she thought I am very sweet. I told her that I was in my character at that time,” Darshan clarified.

Darshan Kumaar: From TV to The Kashmir Files

Born on March 20, 1995, in New Delhi, Darshan Kumaar began his acting journey with television shows like Chotti Bahu and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, where he portrayed Shukracharya.

His film debut opposite Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom (2014) earned him critical praise, and he followed it up with gritty performances in NH10 and The Kashmir Files. He also gained popularity in the web series The Family Man, portraying Major Sameer. His upcoming projects include The Family Man Season 3 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mary Kom Dil Dhadakne Do The Kashmir Files The Family Man Priyanka Chopra Anushka Sharma Darshan Kumaar Anushka Priyanka Fight NH10
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
India
India Welcomes Formation of Nepal’s Interim Government Led By Sushila Karki: 'Hopeful Of Peace, Stability'
India Welcomes Formation of Nepal’s Interim Government Led By Sushila Karki
World
Nepal Gets First Woman Prime Minister As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z Uprising
Nepal Gets First Woman PM As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z-Led Uprising
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget