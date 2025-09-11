Manoj Bajpayee’s Priceless Reaction As Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep & Vijay Touch His Feet

At the Jugnuma premiere in Mumbai, what began as a typical red carpet photo-op quickly turned into a delightful viral moment when actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap decided to show some lighthearted reverence for Manoj Bajpayee—by lining up to touch his feet.

The beloved actor, known for his powerhouse performances in films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Aligarh, was visibly taken aback and flustered by the unexpected gesture. The heartwarming exchange was captured on video and quickly made the rounds on social media, charming fans and industry insiders alike.

Raj & DK Join the Fun on the Red Carpet

The playful mood continued as Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo and co-creator of The Family Man, also bent down in mock reverence, drawing laughs from onlookers. The spontaneous show of affection turned the usually glamorous red carpet into a celebration of mutual admiration and fun.

This public display of camaraderie is rare in an industry often marked by egos and competition. It revealed a softer, more human side to Bollywood’s biggest stars.

A Decades-Old Bond with Anurag Kashyap

The evening also served as a subtle reminder of the deep-rooted connection between Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap. Their collaboration started during the making of Satya (1998), with Anurag as a writer and Manoj as the unforgettable Bhiku Mhatre. Their bond strengthened further with Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 in 2012.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj addressed speculations about their alleged fallout, explaining,

“Anurag is standing because of his own conviction. He’s made too many enemies in the process… I’d say I’m far more practical than him.”

He added that they both share a fiery temperament, but he has learned to temper his with practicality.

Stars Who Are Both Grounded and Gifted

The red carpet antics served as a breath of fresh air. Whether it was Munawar Faruqui’s cheeky attempt to join the “ashirwad” line or fans recalling Sudesh Lehri’s past mimicry acts of Manoj, the premiere proved that India’s most celebrated stars still know how to have fun—and appreciate each other.

With every bow and laugh, the Jugnuma premiere spotlighted not just a film, but the warmth and brotherhood behind Bollywood’s finest.