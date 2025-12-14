Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Hint At ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ During Fun Banter Over Lunch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher, Boman Irani Hint At ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ During Fun Banter Over Lunch

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani reunite for food and fun, leaving fans excited as Boman hints that Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 may go on floors in January. Here’s what we know so far.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, got together for some food and fun.

In a video dropped on social media, Kher asked Boman, "How did you like today's food?" To this, Boman replied that while the food was okay, the company could have been better, taking a hilarious jibe at his buddy.

A laughing Boman continued, "the company was superb sir, superb".

Reliving some fond memories from their popular movie "Khosla Ka Ghosla", Boman revealed that they will be meeting in January again, hinting that the forthcoming sequel "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" might be going on the floors in the first month of next year.

"Company could have been BETTER! Khosla meets Khurana!," the caption on the post read.

"Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" was recently confirmed by producer Savita Raj Hiremath. Dibakar Banerjee will not be directing the sequel; this time, the responsibility has been reportedly taken over by Raghav Juyal's "Gyaarah Gyaarah" and Sanya Malhotra's "Pagglait" director Umesh Bisht.

Talking about the cast, Kher, Boman, and Ranvir Shorey are expected to reprise their roles from the original drama. Huma Qureshi was initially announced as the leading lady of the movie; however, she has reportedly opted out of the project.

Coming to the original, backed by Savita Raj Hiremath under the banner of Taandav Films and Ronnie Screwvala from UTV Motion Pictures, the story of the drama has been provided by Jaideep Sahni.

The film stars Kher, Boman, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and Tara Sharma in crucial roles, along with others.

"Khosla Ka Ghosla" revolves around Kamal Kishore Khosla (Played by Kher), a middle-class Delhiite, who, along with his family, attempts to reclaim his land seized by a builder, Khurana (Played by Boman).

The movie was later remade in Tamil with the title "Poi Solla Porom" and in Kannada as "Rame Gowda vs Krishna Reddy".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Boman Irani Anupam Kher Ranvir Shorey Dibakar Banerjee Hindi Cinema Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Umesh Bisht
Read more
