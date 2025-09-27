Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta Navratri Clip With Sushant Singh Rajput Wins Hearts

Ankita Lokhande recently offered fans a glimpse into the past by sharing a heartwarming throwback video featuring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The clip, originally from a Navratri special episode of the iconic TV show Pavitra Rishta, was re-shared on Ankita’s Instagram stories.

In the video, the duo, dressed in festive traditional attire and holding dandiya sticks, can be seen performing together during the celebration. Although Ankita did not add a caption, the emotional undertone of the post was not lost on fans, many of whom continue to associate the actress deeply with her on-screen and off-screen bond with Sushant.

A Love Story That Began on Set

Ankita and Sushant rose to fame through their roles as Archana and Manav on Ektaa Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, with the two dating for nearly seven years before parting ways. Their love story and subsequent breakup had captured significant media attention at the time, but both actors remained respectful of each other’s journeys post-separation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited)

Marking 15 Years of Pavitra Rishta

In 2024, as Pavitra Rishta completed 15 years, Ankita took to social media to reflect on the milestone and remember Sushant’s role in her journey.

“15 years ago, I started my journey as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Little did I know that even after years, I will continue to get so much love for my role, which has even become my identity. I sometimes feel I was destined to be Archana. I had her in me, and I continue to have her in me. She has taught me a lot about life," Ankita wrote.

She also acknowledged Sushant's influence during the early days of her acting career: “My journey wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t have Sushant’s support. I didn’t even know how to act when I started Pavitra Rishta. He taught me, and I will always be thankful for him. The show started a new kind of storytelling."

Life After Sushant's Passing

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June 2020, an event that shocked the entire nation. Since his passing, Ankita has often used social media to honour his memory in subtle yet heartfelt ways. In December 2021, she married businessman Vicky Jain, but her deep connection with her Pavitra Rishta days, and with Sushant, continues to resonate with fans.