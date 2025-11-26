Anil Sharma Says Apne 2 Cannot Be Made After Dharmendra’s Death, Calls It An 'Unfulfilled Dream'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dharmendra’s demise on November 24 has left the film industry in mourning, but it has also halted one of Bollywood’s most sentimental multi-generational projects. Director Anil Sharma has now confirmed that Apne 2, which was set to bring together Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol, will no longer be made.

The 89-year-old actor passed away following prolonged illness, just days after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was under home care when his condition deteriorated.

“Without Dharamji , It’s Impossible”: Anil Sharma Calls Off Apne 2

In an emotional conversation with Hindustan Times, director Anil Sharma revealed that the sequel cannot move forward in the absence of its patriarch.

He said, “Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti. Without Dharamji, it’s impossible to make the sequel. Everything was on track and the script was ready, but he left us. Some dreams remain unfulfilled. Without him, it’s not possible!”

The film was designed as a continuation of the 2007 hit Apne, recreating the emotional chemistry of the Deol family across three generations. Despite being announced years ago, filming never commenced.

A Five-Film Bond: Dharmendra & Anil Sharma’s Creative Partnership

Sharma and Dharmendra’s association stretches across beloved films like Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay, Tahalka, and Apne. Apne 2 was intended to be yet another heartfelt reunion—but the project now remains an unfinished chapter in their long collaboration.

Ikkis to Mark Dharmendra’s Final On-Screen Performance

With Apne 2 shelved, Dharmendra’s last theatrical appearance will be Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on December 25, 2025—exactly a month after his passing.

On Monday, the makers shared a tribute poster, writing, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another.”

PM Modi Calls Dharmendra’s Passing ‘The End of an Era’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of the iconic actor, describing his death as “the end of an era in Indian cinema.”

He remembered Dharmendra as a performer whose versatility and charm shaped generations of film lovers, noting that the star brought “charm and depth” to every character he played.

Dharmendra’s absence has left an irreplaceable void—both in Hindi cinema and in dreams that will now remain untouched, including the deeply awaited Apne 2.