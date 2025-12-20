Iran Rebuilding Missiles? Netanyahu To Urge Trump To Act On Missile Threat: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on December 29, during which he is likely to brief the American leader on what Israel sees as Iran’s renewed efforts to expand its ballistic missile programme, according to a report by NBC News citing sources.

Israeli officials are increasingly concerned that Iran is ramping up production of ballistic missiles and attempting to rebuild facilities damaged during the recent Israel-Iran conflict earlier this year. Netanyahu is expected to raise these concerns with Trump and argue that decisive action is needed to counter the growing threat, the report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans and four former US officials briefed on the matter.

Iran Rebuilding Missile Arsenal The reports started to come just months after Israel and Iran were engaged in nearly two weeks of direct hostilities, during which Israel reportedly inflicted significant damage on Iran’s missile infrastructure. However, Israeli officials now fear that Tehran is actively repairing its air defence systems and restoring missile production capabilities.

Sources also told NBC News that Israel believes Iran is attempting to reconstruct nuclear-related sites that were hit by US strikes in June during the conflict. While those sites were described as severely damaged, Israeli officials reportedly view Iran’s missile programme as the more immediate concern.