Aneet Padda Cast As Shakti Shalini In Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Actress Aneet Padda joins Maddock’s horror-comedy universe as Shakti Shalini, following her acclaimed debut in Saiyaara. The film hits theatres on December 24, 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Riding high on the success of her debut film Saiyaara, actress Aneet Padda is gearing up to headline Shakti Shalini, the next instalment in Maddock Films’ hit horror-comedy universe. The film, slated for release on December 24, 2026, introduces Aneet in the titular role described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.”

The announcement has ignited a wave of excitement among fans who have been speculating about the mysterious new character ever since Thamma’s post-credit scene went viral.

A Mysterious Debut Sparks Frenzy

In the much-discussed post-credit moment from Thamma, a cloaked woman in a white lehenga is seen levitating in a dark forest, her face hidden, her long braid swaying dramatically. While the makers never revealed her identity, fans were quick to connect the dots, believing the teaser introduced Aneet as Shakti Shalini.

This new role marks a major leap for the young actress, who made a strong impression with her debut in Saiyaara, earning widespread praise for her screen presence and emotional intensity.

How Aneet Landed Maddock’s Biggest Role Yet

According to industry reports, producer Dinesh Vijan had been searching for a fresh face to lead the franchise’s next chapter. Although earlier rumours linked Kiara Advani to the part, it was Aneet who ultimately secured the coveted role.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla revealed, “Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara and has decided to mount the next chapter of the horror comedy universe on her.”

With Dinesh’s knack for blending humour and horror in hits like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and now Thamma, expectations are sky-high for Shakti Shalini.

The Universe Expands with Power and Mystery

The upcoming Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set to release in theatres on October 21, 2025. The film’s closing scene has already set the stage for Aneet’s arrival, with fans dubbing Shakti Shalini “the most powerful chapter yet” in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

For Aneet Padda, this project could mark a defining turning point, transforming her from the heartfelt lead of Saiyaara to a mystical powerhouse leading one of Bollywood’s most successful cinematic universes.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Dinesh Vijan Stree Bhediya Roohi Shakti Shalini Saiyaara Aneet Padda Thamma
