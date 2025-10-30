Ammy Virk On Punjabi Roles In Bollywood: 'Comedy Is Not A Small Job'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Over the years, Bollywood has often relied on Punjabi characters to bring humour and energy to films, a trope that has drawn both love and criticism. However, as Hindi cinema evolves, more nuanced portrayals are beginning to emerge. Actor-singer Ammy Virk recently spoke about this changing landscape and the perception of Punjabi roles in Bollywood.

“Comedy koi chhota kaam toh nahin hai ”

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Ammy emphasized that while comedy has often been associated with Punjabi characters, it is an art form that deserves respect. “Comedy koi chhota kaam toh nahin hai. But experiments have started. Diljit Dosanjh paaji has done Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). It’s not like we can’t do serious roles. I’ve done those in Punjabi films like Qismat and Harjeeta (both 2018), which also won the National Award. It depends on the kind of film, really, today,” he said.

The actor added that making people laugh is one of the most difficult things to do in today’s content-saturated world. “Comedy bahot badi cheez hai. To bring a smile to someone’s face has become difficult. We consume so much content already on OTT and reels, and everyone has heard most jokes. You have to make faces, act in a way that people laugh when they watch. Hamara toh mann hai hum poori umar comedy karein. It looks easy, but it’s actually very difficult.”

Ammy on Keeping Humour Clean

Virk, known for his charm and comic timing, also underlined the importance of maintaining clean humour in films. “Humein voh line rakhni padhegi. I have a daughter, and tomorrow she can ask me, ‘Papa, what is this?’ after seeing such content. I’ve done 30–35 films, and I don’t think even one has a double-meaning line,” he shared.

He further noted that even seemingly harmless words are used carefully on set. “It’s not just about what I speak, even words like ‘saala’, we remove wherever possible, even though it refers to brother-in-law. Anjaane mein shayad bol diye honge career ki beginning mein, par ab avoid hota hain,” he added.

From Punjabi Cinema to Bollywood

A household name in Punjabi cinema, Ammy Virk made his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 (2021), where he portrayed Indian cricketer Balwinder Sandhu. His performance in the film, which starred Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, earned praise for its authenticity and energy.

More recently, Ammy appeared in Bad Newz, sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, further cementing his place in mainstream Hindi cinema.