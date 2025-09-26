Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ameesha Patel Says She's Open To One-Night Stand With Tom Cruise, Shares Why She Never Married

Ameesha Patel Says She’s Open To One-Night Stand With Tom Cruise, Shares Why She Never Married

Ameesha Patel confesses her long-standing crush on Tom Cruise and admits she’d break her principles for him. The actress also shares why she stayed single and her views on love and marriage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has always been vocal about her admiration for Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, but in a recent podcast, she took things up a notch with an unexpected confession. Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s show, the Gadar 2 actress declared that she would even consider a one-night stand with the Mission Impossible actor.

“I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, please invite me to it. I’ve loved Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture in my pencil box. I had his picture in my files,” she said.

“The only poster I had in my room was of Tom Cruise. He’s my forever crush. I always joke that he’s the only man I can put my principles aside for. I can do anything for him. If you ask if I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I can,” Ameesha added, leaving fans stunned with her honesty.

Why Ameesha Patel Never Got Married

Apart from discussing her Hollywood heartthrob, Ameesha also got candid about her personal life and why she has remained single all these years. Despite receiving multiple proposals over the years, she said societal expectations kept her from settling down.

“I never used to chase boys in school; they used to do that. I have got a lot of proposals since then, and they continue to come till now. But a lot of the people I met wanted me to stay at home and not work after marriage, and that didn’t sit right with me,” she explained.

“I wanted to become Ameesha Patel first, because I had already spent so much of my life being someone’s daughter, and I didn’t want to spend my adulthood as just someone’s wife.”

Still Open to Love and Marriage

While she hasn't tied the knot yet, Ameesha hasn’t given up on love. In fact, she revealed she’s very much open to dating — even someone younger — as long as the man is emotionally mature.

“I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege will be my person,” she shared.

“I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly.”

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ameesha Patel Ameesha Patel Tom Cruise Ameesha Patel One Night Stand Ameesha Patel Relationship
Read more
