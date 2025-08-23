Aly Goni Opens Up On Parents Accepting His Interfaith Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who have been together since their 'Bigg Boss 15' days, recently opened the doors to their stunning Mumbai residence. Farah Khan visited the couple for her vlog, offering fans an exclusive look into their 6-bedroom home. The property was originally two separate flats merged into one and later renovated to include four bedrooms, with two converted into walk-in closets and extra rooms.

Jasmin’s Expensive Closet Steals the Show

One of the highlights of the tour was Jasmin’s meticulously organized closet. Among the prized possessions is a custom Dior bag so valuable that, as Jasmin joked, “Haan, yeh bech ke ek ghar le sakte hain, ek acha flat aa sakta hai.” Aly’s side of the closet, on the other hand, humorously resembled a ‘godown,’ as Farah remarked, showing the contrast between their styles.

Love Beyond Religion and Culture

Farah also spoke to the couple about their interfaith relationship and marriage plans. Jasmin revealed, “Nahi, mummy daddy hum dono ke hi kamal ke hain.” Aly added, “Koi issue nahi hai.” On marriage, Aly explained to Zoom, “There is no plan as of now. There is no delay; Bhagwan delay kar rahe hain. Kisi ki duaayein hain. Jab woh chahege tab woh hoga.”

Background on the Couple

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin first met in 2018 during the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina. Their friendship blossomed into romance when Aly entered 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wildcard while Jasmin was already a contestant. Aly secretly confessed his feelings during the show, and the couple has been inseparable ever since, now even sharing a home together.