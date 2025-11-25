Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Mourns Dharmendra: Calls Him 'A Legend Who Lit Up Every Frame'

Alia Bhatt Mourns Dharmendra: Calls Him ‘A Legend Who Lit Up Every Frame’

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar mourn Dharmendra’s passing with emotional tributes. The Rocky Aur Rani team remembers the legendary actor’s warmth and iconic legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The passing of legendary actor Dharmendra has left the Indian film industry in deep sorrow, with tributes continuing to pour in from actors, filmmakers, and admirers across the world. Among those remembering the veteran star is Alia Bhatt, who shared screen space with him in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia took to her Instagram stories to honour the late actor, sharing a still from their film together. Alongside the image, she wrote, “A legend who lit up every frame… and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam ji.” Her message reflects the warmth and admiration the younger generation of actors felt toward Dharmendra, who remained a beloved figure across eras.

Karan Johar Calls Dharmendra the ‘Embodiment of a Hero’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also expressed his grief through a heartfelt tribute. Posting a picture of the late actor, he wrote, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry.”

Karan reminisced about the megastar’s warm personality and the affection he extended to everyone on set. His tribute continued, “He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……OM SHANTI.”

Film Fraternity United in Grief

Dharmendra’s death has brought together generations of artists, all sharing stories and tributes that underline his impact on Hindi cinema. Known for his magnetic screen presence and humility, the star continues to be celebrated even in his passing, leaving behind a legacy that shaped Indian film history.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 08:53 AM (IST)

Rocky Aur Rani Dharmendra Death Dharmendra Funeral Dharmendra Passes Away Alia Bhatt Tribute Karan Johar Tribute
