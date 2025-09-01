Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations With Family

Actor Alia Bhatt offered a peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year, sharing a series of heartwarming pictures from her celebrations in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
Actor Alia Bhatt offered a peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year, sharing a series of heartwarming pictures from her celebrations in Mumbai. Despite her packed schedule shooting for her upcoming films Alpha and Love & War, the actor took to Instagram to showcase how she embraced the final days of the beloved festival.

Alia Bhatt shares photos of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

In one of the pictures, Alia is seen glowing in a bright pink churidaar set, paired with elegant traditional jewellery that perfectly captured the festive spirit. Another snapshot featured a touching moment with her mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, as the two posed together holding hands and smiling warmly for the camera. Of course, no Ganesh Chaturthi album is complete without a sweet treat – Alia also shared a close-up of a delicious modak. She captioned her post, “Love, blessings & modaks.”

 
 
 
 
 
Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s son, in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. The couple became parents to their daughter, Raha, later that year in November.

Ranbir and Neetu join Ganpati Visarjan rituals

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted performing Ganesh Visarjan rituals at a Mumbai pandal. The mother-son duo participated in aarti and joined devotees in bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha with traditional fervour. Read complete story here

What’s next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024), which received a lukewarm response at the box office. She is now gearing up for Alpha, a spy action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The film marks a new phase in the action franchise, shifting its focus to strong female leads.

She will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated project Love & War, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated for release next year.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ganesh Chaturthi
