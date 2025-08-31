Ranbir Kapoor Leads Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai With Mother Neetu Kapoor. Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Leads Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai With Mother Neetu Kapoor. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor took part in Ganpati visarjan celebrations on Sunday, performing rituals alongside his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor took part in Ganpati visarjan celebrations on Sunday, performing rituals alongside his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. The duo was seen offering prayers and immersing the idol, joining devotees in bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu perform aarti

A video shared by a paparazzo account captured Ranbir dressed in a blue kurta, standing beside Neetu, who was in a white salwar suit, inside the pandal. Neetu was seen performing aarti with priests as prayers were chanted, while Ranbir joined her in reciting the mantras.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Another clip showed the Animal star carrying the idol in his hands and enthusiastically chanting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Neetu was seen guiding the crowd to clear the way for the immersion procession.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans wonder about Alia Bhatt’s absence

Several fans flooded the comments with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” while some questioned why Ranbir’s wife, actress Alia Bhatt, was not present. The couple has been busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic, Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and is set for a March 20, 2026 release.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Ranbir is also gearing up for Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part mythological saga, in which he plays Lord Ram opposite Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ravi Dubey. With music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, the much-anticipated film is slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Ganesh Chaturthi
