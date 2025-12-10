Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Entry Sparks Comparisons To Vinod Khanna After Old Video Resurfaces

Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Entry Sparks Comparisons To Vinod Khanna After Old Video Resurfaces

Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry scene in Dhurandhar has sparked comparisons with a resurfaced 1989 video of Vinod Khanna dancing in Lahore. Social media draws parallels between the father-son duo.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Akshaye Khanna’s explosive entry in Dhurandhar continues to dominate timelines, the internet has now uncovered an unexpected parallel between his performance and a decades-old video featuring his father, the late Vinod Khanna. Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Baap baap hota hai,” is now being used humorously across social media as fans draw comparisons between the legendary actor and his son.

Old Vinod Khanna Video Resurfaces Online

A clip from a 1989 charity concert in Lahore has resurfaced and is gaining rapid traction. The vintage footage shows Vinod Khanna dancing on stage with Rekha, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and cricketing star Javed Miandad. The renewed interest in this video coincides with the viral storm surrounding Akshaye’s stylish dance sequence in Dhurandhar.

Social media users have been quick to point out similarities in the father-son duo’s dance mannerisms. One user wrote on X, “NVM I got it, Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar (sic).” The comment snowballed, prompting many others to share clips from both performances.

Akshaye’s Rehman Dakait Entry Becomes Internet Favourite

Akshaye Khanna’s introduction as Rehman Dakait—a powerful Pakistani crime lord and influential politician—has emerged as the standout moment from Dhurandhar. His dynamic swagger, sharp screen presence, and high-energy dance have earned him praise from both audiences and critics.

 

Adding to the buzz, co-actor Danish Pandor recently revealed that Akshaye’s crowd-pleasing moves were improvised on the spot, further elevating fans' admiration for the actor's spontaneity.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshaye Vinod Khanna 🌀 (@akshaye_khanna_)

Dhurandhar’s Ensemble Cast and Soundtrack Gain Traction

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and debutante Sara Arjun. The spy action thriller follows an Indian agent infiltrating terror networks in Lyari, Pakistan.

The track playing during Akshaye’s entry, FA9LA by Gulf-based rapper Flipperachi, has also surged in popularity post-release. The energetic beat has been widely credited for complementing the choreography that’s now drawing comparisons to Vinod Khanna’s vintage performance.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshaye Khanna Vinod Khanna Rehman Dakait Dhurandhar Entry Scene Akshaye Khanna Viral Video Vinod Khanna Lahore Concert Akshaye Khanna Dance Bollywood Viral Videos
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
UP BJP to Announce State Chief in Days; Piyush Goyal Oversees; OBC Face Likely
Varanasi Campus Clash & School Fire: Police Action, Pistol Scare, Blaze Sparks Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget