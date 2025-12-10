As Akshaye Khanna’s explosive entry in Dhurandhar continues to dominate timelines, the internet has now uncovered an unexpected parallel between his performance and a decades-old video featuring his father, the late Vinod Khanna. Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Baap baap hota hai,” is now being used humorously across social media as fans draw comparisons between the legendary actor and his son.

Old Vinod Khanna Video Resurfaces Online

A clip from a 1989 charity concert in Lahore has resurfaced and is gaining rapid traction. The vintage footage shows Vinod Khanna dancing on stage with Rekha, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and cricketing star Javed Miandad. The renewed interest in this video coincides with the viral storm surrounding Akshaye’s stylish dance sequence in Dhurandhar.

Social media users have been quick to point out similarities in the father-son duo’s dance mannerisms. One user wrote on X, “NVM I got it, Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar (sic).” The comment snowballed, prompting many others to share clips from both performances.

Akshaye’s Rehman Dakait Entry Becomes Internet Favourite

Akshaye Khanna’s introduction as Rehman Dakait—a powerful Pakistani crime lord and influential politician—has emerged as the standout moment from Dhurandhar. His dynamic swagger, sharp screen presence, and high-energy dance have earned him praise from both audiences and critics.

NVM I got it, Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar. https://t.co/Nq36MavWaK pic.twitter.com/H0dU0hb36R — Shah (@Shahhoon1) December 9, 2025

Adding to the buzz, co-actor Danish Pandor recently revealed that Akshaye’s crowd-pleasing moves were improvised on the spot, further elevating fans' admiration for the actor's spontaneity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshaye Vinod Khanna 🌀 (@akshaye_khanna_)

Dhurandhar’s Ensemble Cast and Soundtrack Gain Traction

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and debutante Sara Arjun. The spy action thriller follows an Indian agent infiltrating terror networks in Lyari, Pakistan.

The track playing during Akshaye’s entry, FA9LA by Gulf-based rapper Flipperachi, has also surged in popularity post-release. The energetic beat has been widely credited for complementing the choreography that’s now drawing comparisons to Vinod Khanna’s vintage performance.