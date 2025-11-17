Akshaye Khanna Goes Full Beast Mode In Dhurandhar First Look Revealed By Ranveer Singh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshaye Khanna Goes Full Beast Mode In Dhurandhar First Look Revealed By Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh unveils Akshaye Khanna’s fierce ‘Apex Predator’ look from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Trailer drops tomorrow. Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal also star.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With just a day left for the trailer launch, the makers of Dhurandhar have added to the excitement by revealing Akshaye Khanna’s striking new poster from the film. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and backed by a powerhouse ensemble featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and others, the Aditya Dhar directorial is among 2025’s most eagerly awaited releases.

Akshaye Khanna Turns ‘Apex Predator’ in New Poster

On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to introduce Akshaye Khanna’s character to the audience, and the first look doesn’t hold back on intensity. Akshaye is seen in a blue shirt, his face smeared with blood, staring ahead with chilling resolve. Ranveer’s caption — “The Apex Predator. #DhurandharTrailer Out Tomorrow at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December” — signals that Khanna’s role may carry a dominating presence in the narrative.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Siddharth Anand quickly reacted to the poster with, “Can’t wait! Bring it on already,” while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart-eyed and fire emoji. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their anticipation for tomorrow’s trailer release.

The Film’s Other Characters Stir Buzz Too

The new reveal follows the earlier introduction of Sanjay Dutt’s rugged avatar. In last week’s poster, Dutt appeared in a white shirt, sporting a thick beard and piercing stare. Ranveer Singh had captioned that look simply as “The Jinn,” hinting at a mysterious, formidable character. Posters of Arjun Rampal and Madhavan have also contributed to building a tense, high-octane atmosphere around the film.

What Is Dhurandhar About?

While the storyline remains under wraps, the film is said to be inspired by real events. Speculation suggests that Ranveer Singh will portray an undercover intelligence officer, with the plot reportedly delving into the courage and operations of Indian special agents in Pakistan. The film marks Aditya Dhar’s return to direction, and given his track record, expectations are predictably soaring.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2025, promising a gritty action thriller propelled by a strong cast and high stakes.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Release Date Akshaye Khanna First Look Dhurandhar Trailer Aditya Dhar Film
