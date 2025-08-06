Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Actor And IIT Alum Amol Parashar Visits HBCSE Ahead Of IOAA 2025, Interacts With Students

Actor and IIT alumnus Amol Parashar visited HBCSE Mumbai to promote IOAA 2025, interacting with students and encouraging interest in astronomy ahead of India hosting the global science event.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 07:02 PM (IST)

Actor and IIT Delhi graduate Amol Parashar recently visited the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) in Mumbai to help promote awareness around the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, which is set to be hosted by India from August 11 to 21.

The IOAA is a global science competition for school students, and this year’s edition is expected to see participation from 64 countries. Amol’s visit to the campus was part of a broader initiative to encourage interest in astronomy and astrophysics among young learners.

Amol Parashar at HBCSE

During his time at HBCSE, Amol toured the labs, interacted with students and faculty, and took part in discussions on topics ranging from space-time to galaxies. Sharing his thoughts on the experience, he said, "It was a fun and eye-opening day. I had a great time chatting with the students about everything from space-time to the moon to colliding galaxies. Their curiosity was infectious. It also made me miss my own engineering college days.”

The visit was hosted by HBCSE Director Professor Arnab Bhattacharya and his team, who briefed Amol on the Centre’s activities and the ongoing preparations for IOAA 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amol Parashar (@amolparashar)

About Amol Parashar

Parashar, who secured an All India Rank of 238 in the IIT entrance exams, has transitioned from an engineering background into acting, with roles in projects like TVF Tripling, Sardar Udham, and recent titles Kull and Gram Chikitsalay.

With IOAA 2025 drawing near, this visit formed part of an outreach effort to build public interest in the event and to inspire students to engage more deeply with space science and research.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
Amol Parashar
Embed widget