BTS Jungkook Issues Stern Warning After Home Intrusion, Says 'I Will Lock You In'

BTS Jungkook addresses home intrusion on his birthday, warns violators, and stresses privacy for fans and visitors alike.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
BTS member Jungkook marked his 28th birthday with a livestream on Weverse, during which he addressed a recent home intrusion. The singer detailed the incident involving a woman in her 40s, who was apprehended by police after unlawfully entering his residence. Jungkook shared, “ARMYs are like family and friends, but I had to make it clear—being supportive is one thing, but what’s wrong is wrong.”

Jungkook Speaks Out On Home Intrusion

Jungkook revealed he had been monitoring the situation via his home CCTV. “When the police arrived, the intruder rushed out through the underground parking lot but was eventually caught,” he said. The woman claimed to the authorities that she was a friend of the singer. The Yongsan Police confirmed that the intruder was booked for housebreaking on August 31, after entering the detached home’s parking lot around 11:20 pm. Investigations are ongoing to determine her motive.

Strong Warning Against Future Violations

The singer issued a stern warning for anyone attempting to breach his privacy in the future: “If you come, I’ll lock you in. Everything is recorded as evidence, and you’ll be dragged away. If you step into my parking lot without my permission, you’ll be trapped until I open the door. CCTV is everywhere. Unless you want to end up at the police station, don’t ever come in.”

This was not the first time Jungkook faced such an invasion. On June 11, shortly after completing his military service, a Chinese woman was arrested for repeatedly attempting to access his home password. These repeated incidents have prompted the artist to reinforce the importance of privacy and set clear boundaries.

Jungkook recently opened up on Weverse Live about his adult ADHD, explaining that his involuntary movements are due to the condition after a fan asked him to stop fidgeting.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
