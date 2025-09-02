BTS’ Jimin found himself at the centre of gossip this week after a short TikTok clip uploaded by actor Song Da Eun went viral. In the video, posted on August 27, Da Eun greets Jimin as he steps out of an elevator, a brief moment that quickly ignited chatter about whether the two were romantically involved. Fans and media outlets alike dissected the clip, questioning both their relationship and Da Eun’s choice to share it publicly.

BTS’ Jimin and Song Da Eun Dating Rumours

On August 31, after four days of mounting speculation, Korean media outlets reported that BigHit Music issued a statement addressing the matter. Known for its silence on most dating rumours, the agency surprised many with its candid admission: “Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts."

"The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist.”

The acknowledgment that Jimin and Da Eun once shared “mutual affection” shocked fans, as BigHit rarely comments on such rumours. The clarification, however, confirmed that the connection is not ongoing.

Who Is Song Da Eun?

Song Da Eun first gained fame in 2018 with the dating reality show Heart Signal 2 and has since acted in dramas like Can’t Lose (2011) and Live and Once Again (2020). The actor’s TikTok post may have drawn her back into the headlines, but it has also intensified K-pop’s fascination with her personal life.

What’s Next for Jimin?

Having completed his military service in June 2025, Jimin is now preparing with BTS for the group’s highly anticipated comeback in spring 2026. Despite the storm of rumours, his focus remains firmly on music and reuniting with ARMYs worldwide.