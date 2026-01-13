BTS Announces 2026-27 World Tour-Is India On The List ?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





BTS have officially confirmed the routing for their much-awaited 2026-27 world tour, marking their first full-scale global trek since returning as a complete seven-member group. The tour will cover 34 cities across five continents with a total of 79 shows, making it one of the most ambitious international schedules of the band’s career. However, India does not feature on the announced list, despite the group’s strong fanbase in the country. The announcement comes weeks after BTS released their comeback single on March 20, 2026, following the completion of mandatory military service by all members-a return ARMY has been waiting years to see on stage.

World Tour Opens In South Korea, Then Japan

The tour will kick off with a three-show run in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, 2026, before moving to Tokyo for performances on April 17-18. The opening stretch is being seen as a homecoming for the band, with South Korea hosting the first concerts of their first major tour since regrouping.

North America Takes Centre Stage

The North American leg forms the biggest chunk of the schedule, with 12 cities and 28 shows lined up between late April and early September. BTS will begin the US run in Tampa (April 25-26), followed by El Paso (May 2–3) and a three-date stop in Mexico City (May 7, 9–10). The routing then moves to Stanford, California (May 16–17) and Las Vegas (May 23–24, 27).

After a brief return to South Korea for shows in Busan (June 12-13), the group will resume North American dates with concerts in East Rutherford (Aug 1-2), Foxborough (Aug 5-6), Baltimore (Aug 10-11), Arlington (Aug 15-16), Toronto (Aug 22-23) and Chicago (Aug 27-28).

The North American run is set to conclude with a major Los Angeles stop featuring four shows on September 1-2 and September 5-6.

Europe Dates Include London and Paris

BTS will then take the tour to Europe, starting with Madrid (June 26-27), before heading to Brussels (July 1-2), London (July 6-7), Munich (July 11-12) and Paris (July 17-18).

Latin America and Asia to Follow

The tour expands into Latin America from October 2026 with planned shows in Bogotá (Oct 2-3), Lima (Oct 9-10), Santiago (Oct 16-17), Buenos Aires (Oct 23-24) and São Paulo (Oct 28, 30-31).

The Asia leg includes Kaohsiung (Nov 19, 21-22) and stops in Southeast Asia: Bangkok (Dec 3, 5-6), Kuala Lumpur (Dec 12-13), Singapore (Dec 17, 19-20, 22) and Jakarta (Dec 25, 27).

2027 Shows In Australia & Beyond

In early 2027, BTS will head to Australia with concerts in Melbourne (Feb 12-13) and Sydney (Feb 20-21), before moving to Hong Kong (Mar 4, 6-7) and Manila (Mar 13-14).

Some reports also indicate that additional cities may be announced later, including more locations in Japan and the Middle East.