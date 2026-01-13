Sussanne Khan Wishes Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad ‘Endless Love’ In Warm Birthday Post

Mumbai: Entrepreneur Sussanne Khan has wished ex husband Hrithik Roshan a belated birthday and has also wished him and his current girlfriend Saba Azad endless love and best of life.

The entrepreneur shared a beautiful video montage featuring Hrithik, their children Hrihaan and Hredaan, Hrithik's parents, friends, Saba Azad, having a ball of a time together.

Sussanne wrote, “Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us… happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life… from here to beyond eternity let us all be connected beyond family n heart monsters… we are all blessed n the universe will protect all of us.’

In one picture Hrithik Roshan is seen celebrating his birthday with family and close friends at a scenic, relaxed outdoor café setting while in the other, he is seen smiling for the camera along with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan, who recently celebrated his 52nd birthday on the 10th of January, had shared glimpses of the celebrations on his social media.

He had penned a long note in the caption, that read, “Thank you world , Thank you my family. My friends , my fans .. to everyone who has taken the effort to message me, write to me , post about me, called me but didn't get through for everyone who put in a good word for me in their prayers yesterday, or didn't mind too much having me as a passing thought, or held me a little longer in a fleeting fancy, to all of you I want to say that it is nothing less than an absolute privilege and an honor to be alive to SHARE the same space as all of you on this earthrock, together shooting through space as we merry go round and round creating echoes that I'm sure will last for eternity! Thank you for the love. 11th Jan 2026”.

Earlier, Saba Azad too had marked Hrithik Roshan’s 52nd birthday with a series of warm and intimate pictures, calling him her ‘heart’.

She wrote, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think, time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you @hrithikroshan”.

Talking about Hrithik and Sussanne, the couple seperated in 2014 ending their 13 year-old marriage. They continue to remain best friends and co-parent their children.

Hrithik has moved on with actress Saba Azad while Sussanne has found love in actor Arsalan Goni.

