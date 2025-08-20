‘Gaadi Aage Nikal Gayi’: Boney Kapoor On Missing Out On Salman, Anil, Fardeen In No Entry 2

In 2019, producer Boney Kapoor announced the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster comedy No Entry. While the original film featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles, the upcoming sequel will see a fresh cast with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor stepping into the spotlight.

Recently, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney expressed his regret over not being able to bring back the much-loved original trio.

Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Casting Salman, Anil

Speaking about the cast shake-up, Boney said, “Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. (We’ve changed the entire star cast. So it’s our loss that we couldn’t retain the original cast). We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved.”

He further admitted, “Waqt beet gaya wait karte karte aur aaj hum shayad new setup ke saath koi nayi cheezein usmein…ho sakta hai sab cheezein aur different ho. But maine mauka kho diya. Gaadi aage nikal gayi. Ab ye pachhtaawa hoga ki same setup nahi hai. (Time passed while we kept waiting, and today, with a new setup, maybe things will be… different. But I lost the opportunity. The train has moved on. Now there will always be this regret that the original setup isn’t there). Because Salman is a fantastic guy, Anil is a fantastic guy, brother and actor. Fardeen is one of the best guys I have known in the film industry. I will miss them. But somehow, we have moved on, and let’s hope the decision is right.”

About No Entry (2005)

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, No Entry was a runaway comedy hit in 2005. The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. Revolving around extra-marital affairs, mistaken identities, and comic chaos, the movie won audiences over with its witty screenplay, hit songs like Koi Ladki Hai and Ishq Mein, and the impeccable timing of its leads.

The Sequel: No Entry 2

The sequel, also helmed by Anees Bazmee, will feature Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, while the female cast is yet to be announced. Reports suggest Tamannaah Bhatia may join the project. Meanwhile, speculation around Diljit Dosanjh’s exit due to “creative differences” was addressed by Boney, who clarified to HT, “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out.” It remains to be seen if Diljit will still be part of the film.