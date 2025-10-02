Big B Shares Profound Dussehra Message, Quotes Chanakya Niti On Caution And Goodness

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBig B Shares Profound Dussehra Message, Quotes Chanakya Niti On Caution And Goodness

Amitabh Bachchan shared a profound message blending ancient wisdom with the spirit of the festival.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On the occasion of Dussehra, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a profound message blending ancient wisdom with the spirit of the festival.

“May the victory of good over evil be ever blessed in our lives and in the lives of all humanity,” he wrote on his blog.

He then went on to quote the Chanakya Niti and stressed that while goodness is to be celebrated, it must be accompanied by vigilance.

“Chanakya was a learned advisor to the Kingdom of Chandragupta Maurya . .. He taught wisdom .. be cautious when you are designed to give or do goodness to others .. to continue to trust all can lead to your problems in time .. the good souls ever possess this bad or evil trait that they trust all and find goodness in all ..good over evil .. has various connotations,” he added.

The thespian then went on to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra.

“May this Dussehra bring all the happiness and joy you deserve .. prosper, bring accolades , progress and the good for all… Kind of contrary to the above and the teachings of Chanakya .. but so be it .. Life itself is filled with contrary elements …. Such a delight to be in Life's Company .. be well .. be in care .. and in love,” he added.

The icon had previously shared his Navratri greetings in his blog accompanied with a lighthearted note, where the star said he was “trying to run ahead of time… metaphorically”.

He wrote: “Trying to run ahead of time.... metaphorically of course .. not a philosopher or a poet or a scientist to be able to achieve that but , just the thought of posting the Blog before it gets busy and late.”

Big B added: “The festivities of Navratri continue for the 10-9 days and may all the blessings of the Divine be upon all the Ef and may they all prosper and be surrounded in calm and happiness ever.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
