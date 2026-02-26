Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The wait is over for fans eager to see Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite. After a 14-year gap, the iconic actor-director duo is back with Bhooth Bangla, and the makers have dropped the film’s first song, “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge,” even before unveiling the teaser or trailer. The high-energy track offers a lively glimpse into the film’s eccentric horror-comedy universe and it’s anything but subtle.

Akshay Kumar’s Full-On Entertainer Mode

Volume badhaao 🔊🔊

Bangle se pehla gaana aa chuka hai… Aur iss gaane ka Bhooth sab pe chadega! 🧟‍♀️🕺#RamJiAakeBhalaKarenge, song out now: https://t.co/520w6l53Pu#BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/RL6jaMP2gL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2026

Running over four minutes, the song captures Akshay Kumar at his comic best. Surrounded by a bizarre lineup of ghosts, he playfully categorizes them: “Kaala Bhooth, Gora Bhoot, Chota Bhooth, Lamba Bhooth, Bhai Bhooth, Behna Bhoot…”. He chants, “Bhooth aaya padho chalisa re,” before breaking into exaggerated dance moves across visually dramatic sets.

The choreography leans into absurdity, with over-the-top camera angles and theatrical energy amplifying the chaos. Toward the end, a rap segment by Mellow D injects an extra dose of punch, keeping the tempo alive.

How The Reunion Happened

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared insights into how the much-loved duo came back together. Speaking to PTI, she said, “The film is vintage Priyadarshan and Akshay sir (kind of a film). When we wrote Bhooth Bangla and went to Akshay sir, he heard and liked it. The only thing we told him is that we wish that Priyadarshan would direct the film, and he instantly jumped at the idea. He loved the script and made certain changes.”

She further revealed during a media interaction that once Priyadarshan reviewed the script, he appreciated it but suggested a few modifications. The team agreed, and after the discussions were finalized, the collaboration was sealed within three days.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Date

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu U Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the horror-comedy is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

With its first song already sparking chatter, the big question now is, can Bhooth Bangla recreate the magic that made the Akshay-Priyadarshan pairing iconic? If this ghostly anthem is any indication, the madness has only just begun.